Chamber asks 3rd Circuit to limit nationwide FLSA collectives

The United States Chamber of Commerce building in Washington, D.C., U.S. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Chamber says FLSA collectives should be limited to states where lawsuits are filed

3rd Circuit should join 6th, 8th Circuits; 7th Circuit went the other way

Employers would like to see Bristol-Myers Squibb logic apply to FLSA collectives

(Reuters) - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is urging a federal appeals court to use a case involving Federal Express Corp to become the latest to restrict workers' ability to bring nationwide wage-and-hour collective actions.

The Chamber in an amicus brief filed on Wednesday told the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that it should affirm a federal judge and limit a collective in a Fair Labor Standards Act lawsuit by FedEx security specialists to those who worked in Pennsylvania, where the lawsuit was filed.

Allowing the nationwide collective proposed by the plaintiffs would go against U.S. Supreme Court precedent and "subject businesses to uncertainty and potentially to forum shopping that imposes significant costs on the economy as a whole," lawyers from K&L Gates wrote for the Chamber.

Tennessee-based FedEx, which is represented by in-house counsel, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither did Adam Hansen of Apollo Law, who represents the plaintiffs.

Many FLSA lawsuits are filed where named plaintiffs worked, but often a larger number of workers from other states opt into the cases. Nationwide collective actions tend to be filed in more plaintiff-friendly courts, are more expensive to litigate, and can lead to much larger damages awards against employers.

In the 2017 products liability case Bristol-Myers Squibb Co v. Superior Court, the U.S. Supreme Court said that because the company is not based in California, there was no connection between plaintiffs who were not state residents and the state court where the case was filed, and so the court lacked jurisdiction over them.

Many employers have subsequently argued that the same logic applies under the FLSA, and wage-and-hour cases must be limited to employees who worked in the state in which a lawsuit was filed, unless it is brought in an employer's home state.

In FedEx's case, in which the plaintiffs are seeking to recoup overtime pay, U.S. District Judge John Gallagher in Philadelphia agreed with those claims last year and certified a collective limited to FedEx security specialists in Pennsylvania.

The plaintiffs in a July brief told the 3rd Circuit that because the Bristol-Myers case was brought in state court, the Supreme Court ruling was inapplicable to FLSA cases filed in federal courts.

The 7th Circuit last year became the first appeals court to rule on the issue, concluding in Mussat v. IQVIA Inc that only named plaintiffs in FLSA lawsuits must establish jurisdiction. The Supreme Court declined to take up the case.

But the 6th and 8th Circuits came to the opposite conclusion in rulings issued last month. In the 6th Circuit case, Canaday v. The Anthem Companies Inc, fewer than 100 of the 2,575 medical-management nurses who opted into the collective action worked in Tennessee, where the case was filed.

The 1st Circuit heard arguments in a case involving defense contractor Day & Zimmermann in June.

The Chamber in its amicus brief on Wednesday said the 3rd Circuit should join the courts that opted to limit the scope of FLSA collectives. Otherwise, the group said, companies will be forced to defend against claims that lack the requisite connection to forum states, and for which they could not have reasonably expected to be sued.

The case is Fischer v. Federal Express Corp, 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-1683.

For the plaintiffs: Adam Hansen of Apollo Law

For FedEx: Frederick Douglas of FedEx