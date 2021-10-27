Chevron foe Donziger to surrender after losing bid to avert prison

Steven Donziger embraces his son Matthew after his hearing outside Manhattan Federal Courthouse, October 1, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Donziger set to 'spend his first night behind bars' - lawyer

Appeals court denied bid for bail or to pause sentence The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Disbarred lawyer Steven Donziger, who was convicted of criminal contempt after a decades-long legal battle with Chevron Corp over rainforest pollution in Ecuador, will surrender to authorities after losing his bid to stay out of prison during his appeal, his lawyer said.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday denied Donziger's request to delay his six-month prison term or grant him bail as he challenges his conviction and sentence. The decision means he must surrender to authorities on Wednesday.

"Steven Donziger is preparing to surrender and spend his first night behind bars," his lawyer Ronald Kuby said Wednesday.

Rita Glavin of Glavin PLLC, a lawyer appointed as special prosecutor in the case, declined to comment.

Donziger is appealing his July conviction for criminal contempt and Oct. 1 sentencing to six months' prison by a federal judge in Manhattan.

The contempt case stems from post-judgment orders in a civil case in which another Manhattan judge, in 2014, barred enforcement in the United States of a $9.5 billion judgment against Chevron Corp that Donziger had won in an Ecuadorian court. The judge said the Ecuadorian judgment had been secured through bribery, fraud and extortion.

Donziger, who was disbarred in New York last year, was charged with contempt in 2019 for failing to turn over his computer, phones and other electronic devices, among other conduct. The New York City resident has been in home detention since August 2019 to address concerns of flight risk.

Tuesday's order also expedites Donziger's appeal.

The case is United States of America v. Donziger, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-2486.

For United States of America: Rita Glavin of Glavin PLLC; and Brian Paul Maloney of Seward & Kissel

For Donziger: William Taylor of Zuckerman Spaeder

Read more:

Donziger appeal to center on special prosecutor role