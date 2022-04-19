Chevron, other energy giants must face California climate change cases in state court

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents 9th Circuit remands climate change case against ExxonMobil, Chevron and BP

Two other appeals courts have remanded cases after Supreme Court ruling The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

April 19 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Tuesday sent lawsuits by six California cities and counties accusing ExxonMobil, Chevron Corp and other energy giants of fueling climate change back to state court after the U.S. Supreme Court required it to take another look.

The ruling by the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals made it the third federal appeals court to remand a climate change lawsuit after the Supreme Court last year gave the companies an opening to try to fight them in federal court.

U.S. Circuit Judge Sandra Ikuta rejected the companies' arguments that the cases raised substantial federal issues that belonged in federal court, adding that the statute that governs removing cases from state to federal courts must be interpreted narrowly.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"Our adherence to this doctrine does not change merely because plaintiffs raise novel and sweeping causes of action," she wrote for the three-judge panel.

Theodore Boutrous, a lawyer for Chevron at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher who argued for the companies, had no immediate comment. Victor Sher, a lawyer for the localities at Sher Edling, did not respond to requests for comment.

California local governments including San Mateo, Marin and Santa Cruz counties sued more than 30 energy companies beginning in 2017, alleging their production and marketing of fossil fuels contributed to global warming.

The lawsuits claimed the companies, which also include BP Plc and Shell, created a public nuisance, failed to warn about the risks of climate change and should be forced to cover the climate-change costs the local governments face, such as infrastructure repair due to rising sea levels.

The cases were filed in state courts, which are typically perceived as advantageous for plaintiffs.

The same 9th Circuit panel had in 2020 remanded the cases, but it took a second look after the Supreme Court in May 2021 in a similar case by the city of Baltimore, Maryland, gave the companies another shot to argue for removal to federal court.

The 4th and 10th U.S. Circuit Courts of Appeals have since remanded cases by Baltimore and Colorado municipalities. Other lawsuits are pending.

The case is County of San Mateo v. Chevron Corp., et al, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 18-15499.

For County of San Mateo: Victor Sher of Sher Edling

For Chevron: Theodore Boutrous Jr of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher

Read more:

Baltimore gets venue win in climate case against Exxon, BP

U.S. Supreme Court backs energy companies over Baltimore in climate case

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.