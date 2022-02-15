Chicago alderman and attorney convicted in tax fraud case

Summary

Thompson is an attorney at Chicago firm Burke, Warren, MacKay & Serritella

(Reuters) - A federal jury in Chicago has convicted a city alderman and attorney with filing false tax returns and making false statements about $219,000 in loans he received from a now-shuttered bank.

The jury on Monday evening convicted Patrick Daley Thompson, a nephew of former Chicago mayor Richard M. Daley, on five counts of willfully filing a false income tax return and two counts of knowingly making a false statement to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

Sentencing before U.S. District Judge Franklin Valderrama is set for July 6. Each tax count has a maximum sentence of three years, while each false statement count has a maximum sentence of 30 years, prosecutors said in a statement.

The charges in the case date back to a series of loans and other unsecured payments Thompson received between November 2011 and January 2014 from Washington Federal Bank for Savings. After receiving $219,000, Thompson made only one payment on the loans, prosecutors said.

Despite the single payment, Thompson wrote off interest from the loans on his taxes for five years, falsely claiming he was paying the interest when he was not, prosecutors said.

The first loan Thompson received -- $110,000 in November 2011 -- was for his capital contribution to an unnamed law firm, prosecutors alleged.

Thompson contested the charges during the six-day trial. His attorneys at Gair Eberhard Nelson Dedinas did not respond to requests for comment.

Thompson is an of counsel at Chicago-based law firm Burke, Warren, MacKay & Serritella, where he maintains a real estate practice. He joined the firm in 2011 from DLA Piper.

A spokesperson for the Burke firm did not respond to requests for comment.

