Chief U.S. appeals court judge to be questioned in harassment case















(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court's chief judge must sit for a deposition in a former public defender's lawsuit over the handling of her sexual harassment complaint, a judge said Wednesday.

The judiciary earlier this month sought to block the former federal defender, Caryn Strickland, from questioning Chief Judge Roger Gregory of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals as part of her lawsuit. Gregory is not accused of harassment in the case.

Senior U.S. District Judge William Young ruled Wednesday that Gregory has information pertinent to the case "that only he can provide."

A spokesperson for the federal judiciary and a lawyer for Strickland did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Strickland worked for the Federal Public Defender's Office in the Western District of North Carolina. Federal public defenders' offices are part of the judiciary.

She sued the 4th Circuit, Gregory, other court officials and the federal judiciary in March 2020, alleging that she was sexually harassed by a superior and stonewalled in her efforts to have her complaint addressed by the federal courts.

Young in 2021 dismissed the case, but a special three-judge panel ruling on behalf of the 4th Circuit said last April that Strickland could pursue her claims that the judiciary violated her constitutional rights by being deliberately indifferent to her complaints of sexual harassment.

Young said Wednesday that Gregory should only sit for one, three-hour long deposition, and that questions will be limited to his decision to not disqualify the federal public defender leading the office from reviewing Strickland's claims, even as she accused him of retaliation.











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.