Chiquita balks at Boies Schiller plan to drop clients via radio, social media ads















(Reuters) - Boies Schiller Flexner no longer wants to represent about 1,400 Colombian clients who claim to have been victimized by paramilitary forces that allegedly received financial support from Chiquita Brands International between 1997 and 2004.

But dropping out of the just-reinvigorated multidistrict litigation against Chiquita has become a considerable challenge for Boies Schiller – especially with Chiquita itself opposing the firm’s latest request to end its representation of plaintiffs suing the company.

Last month, Boies Schiller filed a very unusual motion, asking U.S. District Judge Kenneth Marra of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to approve its plan to use radio and social media advertisements to notify hundreds of clients of the firm's intention to drop out of their cases. Boies Schiller told the judge it has been trying since 2021 to reach its approximately 1,400 MDL clients in Colombia but has connected with fewer than 550 of them through phone calls, email notices and messages sent though WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

According to Boies Schiller, its Colombian co-counsel suggested that the best way to reach the remaining clients is through advertising on a radio station that is popular in the region where many of them are thought to live, in addition to running notices on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and Telegram. (The firm also proposed sending notices via certified mail to clients’ last known addresses.)

Boies Schiller – which previously sought leave in 2017 and 2018 to withdraw from the MDL, only to be rebuffed twice by Marra – told the judge that courts have approved such unorthodox methods for serving notice on defendants. This situation, the firm argued, is much less grave because Boies Schiller’s clients will not be harmed by the firm’s abdication. Co-counsel from Searcy Denney Scarola Barnhart & Shipley have been handling the day-to-day litigation of the MDL since the beginning of 2018, the firm said, and will continue to represent Boies Schiller’s clients, along with their Colombian counsel.

Moreover, according to Boies Schiller, none of the approximately 545 clients who received notifications of the firm’s intent to drop out of the MDL expressed any objection. (A few clients expressly consented, according to the firm.) That acquiescence, the firm said, shows that its clients support Searcy Denney’s representation, so the court should respect their wishes.

Chiquita’s lawyers at Blank Rome offered a rather different spin on the matter in an opposition brief filed last week. As even Chiquita acknowledged, it’s weird for a defendant to take a stand on whether a plaintiffs’ firm is entitled to withdraw. But Chiquita – which is now facing renewed exposure to the MDL plaintiffs after the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed Marra’s summary judgment for the company in a decision last month – said the circumstances here are “abnormal.”

For one thing, Chiquita said, Marra has already held, in his 2017 and 2018 orders refusing to approve Boies Schiller’s previous attempts to drop out of the MDL, that the firm must provide written notice to all of its clients, offering them the opportunity to accept or reject new lawyers. In the 2018 order, Chiquita pointed out, the judge specifically said that a mass mailing to clients’ last known addresses was not adequate notice. So Boies Schiller’s proposed alternative plan of notifying clients through radio and social media ads, Chiquita said, falls vastly short of the judge’s previous instructions.

More fundamentally, Chiquita said, Boies Schiller’s struggle to track down hundreds of clients is proof of “a pattern of inordinate neglect and delay” across the MDL, which dates back to 2008. Plaintiffs' lawyers, Chiquita said, have failed to maintain contacts with their clients in Colombia, and have then cited those lost contacts when clients are supposed to answer interrogatories or appear for depositions.

Boies Schiller, Chiquita said, should not be permitted to duck its obligation to keep its clients informed, given that the whole reason for requiring lawyers to maintain client contact “is to assure the efficient administration of justice, avoid frivolous litigation by assuring clients genuinely want to continue with the litigation and avoid the waste of party and judicial resources.” It’s no excuse, Chiquita said, that Boies Schiller represents so many plaintiffs in the case. The volume of representation, the company argued, does not diminish a law firm's duty to keep clients informed.

A Boies Schiller spokesperson declined to provide a statement responding to Chiquita’s brief. Chiquita counsel Michael Cioffi of Blank Rome did not respond to my email.

Notably, Chiquita’s brief cited a troubling 2014 decision from the 11th Circuit in the so-called Engle litigation against tobacco companies. The appeals court affirmed the dismissal of nearly 600 personal injury lawsuits by smokers who, as it turned out, were already dead when their cases were filed. Plaintiffs' lawyers blamed the erroneous filings on the challenge of keeping track of inventories of thousands of potential claims by smokers. The 11th Circuit said logistics were no excuse for the failure to assure that potential clients had viable claims or that they even wanted to proceed. “A lawyer’s responsibilities to the court are not diluted even by an ocean of claims,” the Engle court said.

Chiquita did not accuse Boies Schiller or other plaintiffs' firms of suing on behalf of dead or illusory clients, but its brief asserted that, at the very least, plaintiffs' firms ought to know how to get in touch with the people they represent in order to apprise them of important developments in their cases.

That’s a tough argument to counter, despite Boies Schiller’s assurances that its Colombian co-counsel has power of attorney for all of the firm’s clients in the Chiquita case and that those clients are being well-represented by Searcy Denney.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.