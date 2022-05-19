Citizen enforcement laws on the rise

(Reuters) - Several states have considered or passed measures recently turning citizens into cops policing voting rights, abortion access and gun bans. We explore why these laws have become more popular and how they may lead to a chilling effect on activity.

This video features commentary from Professor Josh Blackman of the South Texas College of Law and Professor Jon Michaels of the UCLA School of Law.

