Civility is on the decline, ABA civics poll finds

Summary 79% want compromise from political leaders

29% point to social media as cause of diminishing civility















(Reuters) - The vast majority of Americans believe society is less civil than it was a decade ago, and they blame social media and public officials for that decline, according to a new poll by the American Bar Association.

Fully 85% of the 1,000 respondents of the ABA’s annual Survey of Civic Literacy said civility in today’s society is worse than 10 years ago, while 8% said it was better and 6% said it was worse. When asked to cite the primary factor in declining civility, 29% said social media, 24% said media, 19% said public officials, and 8% said the educational system. Just 2% of respondents chose courts.

“Our country is experiencing a period of divisiveness,” said ABA President Deborah Enix-Ross, who is moderating an online panel today on the findings.

More than a third of those polled—34%—said family and friends should hold the primary responsibility for improving civility in society, while 27% said that responsibility should fall to public officials. And 90% of respondents said parents and families are most responsible for instilling civility in children, followed by schools at 6%. Survey respondents could define "civility" for themselves, an ABA spokesman said.

Each year the ABA surveys Americans to assess public knowledge about laws and gauge public opinion on current events related to the law. It releases the survey ahead of Law Day on May 1, which recognizes the role law plays in society and aims to improve the public’s understanding of the legal profession.

Declining civic literacy has been a source of national concern for years. A 2016 survey by University of Pennsylvania's Annenberg Public Policy Center found that only a quarter of people could name all three branches of government, though that figure rose to 56% by 2021.

This year’s ABA survey found widespread support for political compromise. Fully 79% of respondents said they wanted government leaders to work toward compromise, while just 13% said they wanted them to hold their ground until they win. Seventy percent said they would like to see compromise on immigration reform, while 53% said they wanted it on gun rights, and 45% said they wanted compromise on reproductive rights.

The survey also included questions about U.S. democracy pulled from the U.S. Naturalization Test. Only 59% correctly responded that John Roberts is the chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. Among respondents, and 19% incorrectly picked Clarence Thomas.

Read more:

Is the justice system racially biased? Depends on who you ask

ABA says hackers took lawyers' data in March attack











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.