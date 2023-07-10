Cleary law firm hires DOJ foreign bribery chief for white-collar practice

Law Firms Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP Follow

(Reuters) - Law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton said on Monday it hired a senior official at the U.S. Justice Department who supervised foreign bribery cases to join its white-collar practice in Washington, D.C.

David Last, who most recently served as chief of the department’s Foreign Corrupt Practices Act unit, will be a partner focusing on government enforcement and internal investigations. Last will specialize in matters involving the FCPA, a U.S. law that bars American companies from paying bribes to build business overseas.

Last said Cleary’s global presence was a “perfect fit” for a practice that would be focused on matters that span international borders. The New York-founded firm has long represented top financial institutions and has about 1,100 lawyers in 16 offices worldwide.

Last managed all criminal FCPA investigations and prosecutions during his tenure as unit chief, including a $700 million penalty against Glencore and the conviction of former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng.

He spent 17 years at the Justice Department, beginning as a prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C.

U.S. prosecutors have stepped up enforcement of the FCPA over the last 15 years, leading to many of the Justice Department’s largest corporate cases during that span and putting lawyers with anti-corruption expertise in high demand at major law firms.

Last also served on a committee that evaluated the Justice Department’s policies on corporate crime, culminating in a series of changes last year aimed at incentivizing companies to self-report misconduct to the government.

“It gives companies a path to come in and self-disclose to the DOJ under the right circumstances,” Last said. “It might not be that every circumstance is the right circumstance, but it does give companies a lot to think about.”

FCPA enforcement actions have declined over the last three years, but Last said there is an active pipeline of investigations underway. He predicted that by the end of the year, “there’s going to be quite a bit happening.”

