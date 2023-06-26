Arbitration wins, again, at the U.S. Supreme Court

Law Firms Hogan Lovells US LLP Follow

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court showed in its rulings this month on the Voting Rights Act and the Indian Child Welfare Act that it’s still capable of surprises, even with a supermajority of justices appointed by Republican presidents.

But not when it comes to corporate arbitration clauses.

On Friday, in the latest in its long line of decisions endorsing unilateral corporate arbitration requirements, the court ruled that companies are entitled to pause litigation in federal district court while they appeal trial judges' decisions refusing to compel plaintiffs to arbitrate their claims.

Specifically, the Supreme Court, in an opinion written by Justice Brett Kavanaugh, held that class action plaintiffs cannot continue litigating Electronic Funds Transfer Act claims against crypto exchange Coinbase until the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decides whether the customers’ claims must instead be arbitrated.

The decision resolved a circuit split over a 1988 amendment to the Federal Arbitration Act. The amendment permits interlocutory review of trial court decisions denying defense motions to compel arbitration, but Congress did not address whether the underlying litigation can proceed during appellate review. The Supreme Court agreed with the majority of circuits that have opined on the issue, concluding that litigation must be stayed until the appeals court determines whether the case should be sent to arbitration.

Kavanaugh’s opinion for the five justices in the majority said many of the purported benefits of arbitration – notably, speed, efficiency and cost savings – would otherwise be “irretrievably lost.” Common sense (and Supreme Court precedent from 1982’s Griggs v. Provident Consumer Discount Co), the court said, dictates that the right to appeal arbitrability includes a right to pause the underlying case while that threshold question is under appellate consideration.

The majority also suggested that allowing plaintiffs to continue litigating during the arbitrability appeal might force defendants to capitulate to “blackmail” settlements even if the trial court wrongly refused to compel arbitration. That assertion echoed amicus briefs by such business-friendly groups as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the National Retail Federation, which argued that the 9th Circuit's contrary view undermines the Federal Arbitration Act. (The Chamber’s brief contends that between 2020 and 2021, federal appellate courts reversed more than 50% of trial court decisions denying motions to compel arbitration, though Kavanaugh did not cite that statistic in the majority opinion.)

I was being a bit flippant when I said it’s no surprise that the Supreme Court sided with a company that unilaterally mandated arbitration to replace litigation. The justices, after all, have recently ruled — in 2019’s New Prime Inc v. Oliveira and 2022’s Southwest Airlines Co v. Saxon — that the text of the Federal Arbitration Act exempts certain transportation workers from mandatory arbitration. And in a decision last year addressing California’s Private Attorneys General Act, the justices declined to hold that arbitration clauses and class action waivers preclude California employees from bringing labor code claims in court. (The court did rule that companies can compel arbitration of individual PAGA claims but left open the question of employees’ standing to bring representative suits on behalf of fellow workers.)

The new Coinbase decision is a retrenchment — a reminder that since 2011’s AT&T Mobility LLC v. Concepcion and 2013’s American Express Co v. Italian Colors Restaurant, the Supreme Court has almost always sided with companies that have imposed individual arbitration on workers and consumers.

As Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson wrote in a dissent in the Coinbase case, the court is “perpetually favoring one class of litigants — defendants seeking arbitration.”

To be clear, the dissent by Jackson and her fellow Supreme Court liberals addressed only the Coinbase decision to grant automatic stays to defendants appealing arbitrability. (Justice Clarence Thomas joined the dissent’s legal reasoning but not the introductory section.) But it’s hard not to read Jackson's comment as a broader assessment of the Supreme Court’s arbitration precedent over the last decade or so. In case after case, the court has shrugged off plaintiffs’ arguments that they’ve lost statutory or procedural rights because of corporate arbitration and class waiver requirements.

Coinbase counsel Neal Katyal of Hogan Lovells didn’t respond to my email about this body of law. The company’s vice president for litigation, Katherine Minarik, said on Friday that the Supreme Court’s ruling “recognizes that companies like Coinbase, as well as our customers, bear significant burdens when cases that belong in an arbitration process instead proceed in lengthy and expensive court proceedings.”

Kavanaugh’s opinion, meanwhile, refuted the dissent’s assertion that the majority had shown special favor to defendants seeking to compel arbitration.

“The result here does not create a special, arbitration-preferring procedural rule, but simply subjects arbitrability appeals to the same stay principles that courts apply in other analogous contexts where an interlocutory appeal is authorized,” he wrote.

But plaintiffs lawyer Hassan Zavareei of Tycko and Zavareei, who argued at the Supreme Court for Coinbase customers, told me the new decision “reflects the court’s hostility to people seeking their day in court.” The indisputable trend, Zavareei said, is “in favor of one class of litigants” – defendants with mandatory arbitration provisions.

Zavareei said Kavanaugh’s opinion may, in the long run, actually help plaintiffs prod appeals courts to resolve interlocutory arbitration appeals quickly. (The decision suggests, for instance, that plaintiffs seek summary affirmance or expedited review from appellate courts.) But he concedes that would be small consolation.

“After oral arguments, I was cautiously optimistic,” he said. “That proved to be wishful thinking.”

Reporting By Alison Frankel; editing by Leigh Jones















