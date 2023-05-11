Column: Despite Trump pardon, ex-InterMune CEO owes millions in legal fees, Delaware judge finds















May 11 (Reuters) - (The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.)

Scott Harkonen, the onetime CEO of biotech company InterMune Inc, spared no expense when he was indicted in 2008 for wire fraud based on what prosecutors said was a deceptive press release in 2002 about clinical trial results for an InterMune drug.

High-powered defense lawyers represented him at his 2009 trial. And after he was convicted, Harkonen brought a series of post-trial and appellate challenges to his conviction, including a suit against the U.S. Justice Department and two petitions to the U.S. Supreme Court.

None succeeded. Harkonen spent millions of dollars trying to clear his name through the courts, all to no avail.

He finally received a form of vindication in 2021. In the last days of Donald Trump's presidency, Trump granted a pardon to Harkonen.

InterMune, which is now part of Roche Holding AG (ROG.S), and its insurers had fronted Harkonen millions of dollars to pay for his multifarious defense campaign. The companies wound up with almost the whole bill in 2019, after two arbitration panels ruled that because of Harkonen’s criminal case, the insurers were entitled to reimbursement.

Roche and InterMune told Harkonen that he was required to pay them back. Harkonen had an indemnity agreement for defense costs, but the companies said his fraud conviction negated the agreement.

Harkonen balked. And after his presidential pardon, according to Roche and InterMune, he told the companies that he intended to sue in California state court to force them to reimburse him for any legal fees they hadn’t already advanced.

The companies responded with a declaratory judgment suit in Delaware Chancery Court that raised two novel questions: Does a presidential pardon constitute “success on the merits” in a criminal proceeding, as is required for indemnification in Delaware’s corporate code? And does an indemnity proceeding give corporate officers a new opportunity to prove they were acting in good faith?

In a thoughtful 52-page ruling on Wednesday, Vice Chancellor Nathan Cook concluded that the answer to both questions is no. He denied Harkonen’s motion for summary judgment and instead granted summary judgment to Roche and InterMune.

Harkonen’s lawyers from Sandza Law and Pinckney, Weidinger, Urban & Joyce did not respond to my email query. Harkonen, whose LinkedIn profile says he is now CEO at CoMentis Inc, did not respond to an email sent to CoMentis.

Roche and InterMune were represented by Keker, Van Nest & Peters and Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell. Keker partners Laurie Mims and Ben Rothstein did not respond to my query.

Harkonen’s lawyers contended that Trump’s pardon amounted to success on the merits for their client. They offered two intertwined theories. First, they pointed way back to an 1866 Supreme Court ruling that said a presidential pardon “blots out of existence the guilt, so that in the eye of the law the offender is as innocent as if he had never committed the offence.” To limit the full effect of Trump’s pardon, Harkonen's lawyers said, would be a violation of the constitution’s Supremacy Clause.

They also argued that the pardon implicitly endorsed Harkonen’s assertion of innocence. Most people who receive presidential pardons, Harkonen’s lawyers said, acknowledge their wrongdoing but ask for mercy based on their contrition and atonement. Harkonen, on the other hand, insisted in his pardon application that he had been wrongfully convicted.

So the grant of his pardon, his lawyers said, meant that he had succeeded in persuading the White House of his innocence. By any measure, they said, that amounted to "success" for Harkonen.

Cook rejected those arguments. The 1866 Supreme Court case Harkonen cited, Cook said, has been repeatedly repudiated by modern courts, the majority of which have held that pardons should not be construed as having overturned or undone convictions.

And Harkonen’s own pardon, Cook noted, said exactly that. His letter from the White House specifically said the presidential pardon did not “erase or expunge” Harkonen’s conviction but merely “restored the basic civil rights that any federal felony conviction removes.”

Indemnity, Cook said, is not a basic civil right -- and obtaining a pardon is not "success on the merits."

Harkonen lost on the merits when he was convicted in a jury trial and failed, repeatedly, to erase that outcome through post-trial and appellate proceedings, Cook said. Therefore, the judge said, “Harkonen remains unsuccessful, pardoned or not.”

Delaware also allows indemnification, in certain circumstances, even for corporate executives who have been convicted – but only if they can show they were not acting in bad faith. Harkonen argued that, in light of the pardon, Cook should allow him to show that he did not intend to commit fraud when he approved the fateful 2002 press release.

But the vice chancellor said Harkonen’s bad faith was intrinsic to his fraud conviction, which required prosecutors to prove his deceptive intent. Harkonen contested the issue of his intent no fewer than 10 times in trial, post-trial and appellate proceedings, Cook said. His bad faith, according to the vice chancellor, has been fully litigated – and fully resolved against him.

When a corporate executive has been convicted of a crime based on bad faith, Cook said, Delaware’s corporate code does not permit the issue to be revisited in the guise of an indemnity case. “Harkonen committed a crime with bad faith intent," Cook wrote. "He is therefore precluded from relitigating the issue."

Harkonen’s last-ditch argument attempted to capitalize on InterMune’s assertions in the insurance arbitration. InterMune said in those proceedings that the 2002 press release was not issued in bad faith and that it was therefore entitled to insurance coverage for Harkonen’s defense. The ex-CEO contended that InterMune’s arbitration provision was a judicial admission that opened the door for him to contest his intent.

Cook, however, said InterMune’s litigation posturing was irrelevant in the face of Harkonen’s conviction and failed appeals.

Unfortunately for Harkonen, even Donald Trump couldn't save him from legal bills.

Reporting by Alison Frankel; edited by Leigh Jones











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.