Georgia prosecutors sue over state law they say undermines their power

(Reuters) - Four district attorneys in Georgia filed suit on Wednesday challenging a newly enacted state statute that makes it easier to remove elected prosecutors — a law that's part of a conservative push nationwide to undermine the official authority of reform-minded local prosecutors.

The lawsuit alleges the Georgia law violates district attorneys' 1st Amendment speech rights as candidates and officials, and violates the state constitution’s fundamental structure, which entrusts local communities to choose their prosecutor via elections.

Georgia's Senate Bill 92, enacted in May, created a politically-appointed commission to discipline and remove prosecutors. Members of the Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifications Commission are appointed by the governor, lieutenant governor, the speaker of the House and a senate committee on assignments.

The Georgia law at the heart of the lawsuit includes a provision that says prosecutors can be investigated or disciplined for failing to meet a new duty to review and determine whether (or not) to prosecute "every individual case for which probable cause" exists, and to “make a prosecutorial decision available.”

That requirement subjects prosecutors to arbitrary discipline, in my opinion. Many modern jurisdictions simply lack the manpower to prosecute or even to make formalized determinations in every case (often concerning minor, non-public-safety violations) that comes to their offices and usually have to prioritize enforcement of more serious offenses.

The new law also empowers the commission to investigate and discipline a DA for declining to prosecute certain offenses, like marijuana possession. District attorneys removed under the law can’t serve again for a decade.

The complaint against Georgia was filed in state court by district attorneys Sherry Boston in DeKalb County; Jared Williams in Augusta; Jonathan Adams in Forsyth; and Flynn Broady in Cobb County. They are represented by Public Rights Project, which works with local governments to protect civil rights.

Republican Senator Randy Robertson, who sponsored S.B. 92, didn’t respond to a request for comment. Senator Bill Cowsert, another conservative sponsor, also didn’t respond to my request. A spokesperson in Georgia Governor Brian Kemp's office declined to comment on the pending litigation.

Public Rights Project's legal director Josh Rosenthal told me the law is part of a “disturbing” national trend to strip power from reformers pivoting from tough-on-crime approaches and to usurp the will of more liberal voters. Those efforts also make it harder to lay out alternative approaches to addressing crime, which in fact limits prosecutors' accountability to their communities, Rosenthal added.

The suit, in my view, is a necessary step to preserve the democratic power of those electorates and to protect officials from reactionary backlash for rightfully exercising the discretion entrusted to their office.

Georgia’s bill mirrors campaigns in Pennsylvania, Missouri, Indiana and other conservative-leaning states that accuse Democrats of lenience toward criminals and target prosecutors changing practices that drive mass incarceration.

Augusta, Georgia, DA Jared Williams said he believes the bill is clearly a targeted attack on a certain kind of prosecutorial discretion – by DAs “with less carceral, more holistic philosophies," as the prosecutors put it in their complaint.

“People had no issue with prosecutorial discretion when” previous officer-holders’ exercise of those powers “meant stripping people away from their communities for non-violent offenses,” sometimes for decades, Williams said.

The bill was largely motivated by an announcement from DAs that they wouldn’t prosecute marijuana crimes, the Associated Press reported in March. There have also been indications that some Republicans view it as retribution against Atlanta prosecutor Fani Willis, who is considering charges against former President Donald Trump for interfering in Georgia's elections, the AP reported.

Willis has been pointed in her criticism of the law, saying she thinks “the legislation is racist,” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported in February.

S.B. 92 followed Georgia's extraordinary 2020 elections, which saw the historically conservative state elect a record number of minority prosecutors and DAs who rejected a punitive approach to public safety, as Willis pointed out. Only five DAs before the elections were people of color, but afterward there were 14, who now represent a majority of Georgians, according to the complaint.

Rosenthal also referenced changes in philosophy and demographics in Georgia’s district attorneys offices. “Personally, I don’t think it’s an accident that this is the time there’s a sudden swell of interest in creating new means to discipline prosecutors,” he said.

Indeed, Republicans are targeting Black lawmakers and Democrats who represent urban and mostly minority communities across the country, enacting measures that fundamentally undermine the democratic power of Black voters and elected officials.

Williams, in Augusta, saw his district split apart shortly after he was elected as the first Black DA in the circuit in 2020. Columbia County, the whitest in the district, separated itself from the Augusta circuit it had been part of for 150 years even before he took office.

The DAs lawsuit is an essential step toward establishing a constitutional backstop against an anti-democratic backlash to progressive law enforcement.

Reporting by Hassan Kanu; editing by Leigh Jones

