‘Like a bolt of lightning’: How this Cooley lawyer got a murder conviction vacated

July 25 (Reuters) - During her first year as an associate in 2002, Kathleen Hartnett began representing Nakia Roy pro bono, arguing that his conviction for second-degree murder was tainted by faulty jury instructions.

Now co-head of 1,400-lawyer Cooley’s appellate practice, Hartnett stood by Roy — her longest-running client, she told me — over the years with phone calls and prison visits, striking up what she called “an unlikely friendship,” even as hope for legal relief dimmed.

After a string of unsuccessful appeals, Hartnett said she figured there wasn’t much left to do but help Roy prepare for his eventual parole hearing. He was sentenced to 25 years to life in 2002 for the death of a 76-year-old grandmother, who was hit by a stray bullet during what prosecutors said was a “gun battle” in Southeast Washington, D.C.

But sometimes the law – and the D.C. Court of Appeals — take an unexpected turn. Ruling en banc in an unrelated case, the court in 2020 found that the jury instructions delivered at Roy’s trial nearly two decades earlier were indeed erroneous.

“A bolt of lightning,” is how Hartnett described the appellate court’s surprise decision in Fleming v. United States that blazed a new legal path for her client.

As a result, D.C. Superior Court Judge Danya Dayson last week vacated Roy’s conviction and ordered a new trial, writing that per Fleming, a key instruction to Roy’s jury was “fatally flawed.” The move followed the judge’s decision in late May to grant Roy, 48, compassionate release due to medical conditions that make him vulnerable to acute COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Columbia declined comment on the rulings or whether the office will seek a retrial.

In court papers, the government said is has been unable to contact the victim's family members.

For Hartnett, the case stands as a reminder of the importance of zealous representation. “It’s shown me what it means to believe in your client,” she said.

Such perseverance is requisite in her other pro bono work as well.

This is Hartnett’s second turn in my column. Two years ago, I wrote about her efforts on behalf of Becky Pepper Jackson, a 13-year-old transgender West Virginia girl who sued state officials in 2021 after she was prohibited from trying out for the girls’ cross-country team at her middle school.

In April, the U.S. Supreme Court sided with Hartnett and her young client — at least for now — in declining to allow West Virginia to enforce its ban on transgender students from joining athletic teams consistent with their gender identity while litigation continues.

Hartnett’s work on Roy’s behalf, by contrast, has attracted virtually no publicity. “It is an impact case, but also it’s one person,” she said.

After clerking for now-retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, Hartnett as a self-described "baby lawyer" got Roy's case following a six-week fellowship with D.C.'s public defender service. The service referred Roy's case to her once she started at Jenner & Block (which sponsored the fellowship) as an associate.

According to court papers, on a September morning in 2000, Roy confronted his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend .

A series of gunshots were exchanged, and Grace Edwards, an elderly woman who was out for her morning walk, was left dead on the street. The bullet that killed her was not recovered, and there was no ballistic evidence as to its source, though prosecutors asserted Roy was the triggerman.

Both Roy and the new boyfriend, Edward Settles Jr, were found guilty of second-degree murder. Settles remains in prison, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons inmate locator.

From the beginning, Roy focused his challenge on one instruction. Jurors were told that to find him guilty of second-degree murder, they didn't need proof that his actions were a "but-for" cause of Grace Edwards' death. It was enough to find that his actions were a "substantial factor" in her demise.

In other words, Dayson wrote, the government’s burden of proof was "incorrectly lowered."

In vacating Roy's conviction, the judge noted that it wasn’t clear if Roy started the gun battle, where exactly he was while it took place, how many shooters there were, or if in fact he fired the fatal shot.

The jury could have believed that while Roy’s presence “led to the gun-battle occurring, he was not the but-for cause of Ms. Edwards’ death,” Dayson wrote, pointing to the appellate court’s decision in the Fleming case, which also concerned jury instructions in a gunfight death.

“This is not to suggest that there can never be a circumstance in which opposing sides of an exchange of gunfire can both be guilty of murder,” Dayson wrote. But absent the faulty jury instructions, she said, “such a conclusion is not the only, or even the most likely, conclusion that they could have reached in this case.”

Looking back on 21 years as Roy's lawyer, Hartnett sees key lessons in the representation. The case, she said, "shows the importance of staying hungry to fight for our clients, even after initial defeats, and remaining hopeful that circumstances and courts can change over time.”

Reporting by Jenna Greene; editing by Leigh Jones

