Column: St. Paul policy limiting 'broken taillight' stops is reducing racial disparity in policing

(Reuters) - An initiative by law enforcement leaders in St. Paul, Minnesota, to reduce racial profiling and improve police efficiency is producing some promising early results, according to officials there, and laying down a roadmap toward more equitable policing.

Ramsey County Attorney John Choi and several local police departments decided in 2021 to reduce their reliance on certain “non-public-safety” traffic stops, for things like a busted taillight, an object hanging from a driver's rear-view mirror, or dark, tinted windows.

Those kinds of minor infractions are common explanations for pretextual stops, where police rely on their broad discretion to address traffic and vehicle safety issues as an excuse to investigate unrelated hunches. They’re also often a cover for police racial profiling – which has been enabled by a series of U.S. Supreme Court decisions since the 1990s that have given judicial approval to that practice.

Numerous studies suggest that profiling and pretextual stops are basically a primary component of policing strategy across the country, even though research shows they’re ineffective, harmful toward targeted communities and sow distrust for police in those neighborhoods.

Thus far, the results out of Ramsey County are showing that reducing or eliminating non-safety-related police interactions also reduces racial disparities in law enforcement – and without driving up crime rates, contrary to arguments made by police unions and other opponents.

The St. Paul Police Department stopped roughly 20,000 people and searched more than 1,500 in the year before the changes were implemented, according to data from Ramsey County’s emergency services center and police department. Only about 68% of those stops involved a moving violation – the kind of traffic infractions that actually implicate public safety, like reckless speeding, while a quarter were for non-safety-related vehicle violations. Black drivers were four times more likely to be stopped and nine times more likely to be searched than white motorists during that period.

In the year following the changes, the new directives produced an 86% reduction in non-public-safety traffic stops in the participating jurisdictions, and reduced searches by 92%, according to Choi's offices.

Black drivers who historically bore the brunt of these disparities experienced the largest decrease in non-safety stops per capita: down 66% after the new directives. Moreover, the changes “had no discernible effect on crime rates,” according to the county attorney’s office.

Choi told me that the data "shows you can’t make any conclusion at all that this had a negative impact on public safety, and I would argue it had a clear positive impact, in terms of the long-term trust we're garnering in the community."

The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association didn’t respond to a request for comment. The group has previously criticized the efforts.

Police in Minnesota have come under fire in recent years for unlawful and biased practices, including several unjustified police killings. Minneapolis, following the murder of George Floyd, recently agreed to a settlement that restricts officers from pulling people over for most non-safety related issues.

Choi announced in September 2021 that his offices would decline cases stemming from many of those stops, with an exception for when there's a dangerous condition. Police chiefs in St. Paul and a handful of neighboring suburbs, including Roseville and Maplewood, joined in, directing officers to focus on moving violations over vehicle equipment violations.

Law enforcement leaders are also moving away from "consent searches" -- when officers search a vehicle stopped for a minor traffic offense solely based on the driver’s agreement, without any actual suspicion.

Sergeant Mike Ernster, the public information officer for the St. Paul Police, told me officers are still addressing problems like gun violence, “but we’re doing it more thoughtfully and working through investigative ways of doing it” rather than relying on non-safety-related traffic stops.

Maplewood’s public safety director Brian Bierdeman also said officers there are “making better stops.”

Akhi Johnson, a former prosecutor and director of the Vera Institute of Justice’s Reshaping Prosecution initiative, told me the results thus far are essentially what one would expect. The Vera Institute and other partners are assisting the efforts in Ramsey County.

“I think maybe this data is surprising to detractors, but probably not for anyone familiar with the research,” Johnson said, adding that the research shows non-safety-related stops are unnecessary and "disparately affect the people law enforcement should actually rely on the most to do their job.”

Invariably, traffic stop data reveals stark racial disparities between white and Black people in stops and searches, no matter the town, city, county or state, wrote Brad Haywood, chief public defender for Arlington County and Falls Church, Virginia, in a 2023 law review article (and as I pointed out in a previous column).

In 2020, researchers from Stanford University and New York University analyzed about 100 million traffic stops by 56 law enforcement agencies spanning nearly a decade. They found that Black people are at least 20% more likely to be stopped than white drivers, and about twice as likely to be searched, even though they were less likely to be carrying guns or drugs.

Moreover, the practices are wholly ineffective. In Philadelphia, for example, just 1% out of 300,000 traffic stops between 2018-2019 turned up drugs or a gun. St. Paul Police seized a firearm in only 0.8% of traffic stops between 2021-2022, according to the county attorney’s office.

On the other hand, the evidence thus far shows that initiatives like Choi's are a good first step to curtail racial profiling and pretextual stops.

In Philadelphia, which adopted similar changes last year, police are pulling over Black people for low-level violations 54% less than they used to, according to the Defender Association of Philadelphia.

The policies aren’t a silver bullet, because they only “eliminate some of the favorite and easiest pretexts police officers use,” Haywood told me.

Yet, having fewer unnecessary, often harassing and sometimes deadly stops is an invaluable step toward rebuilding community trust, he added.

