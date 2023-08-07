Trump criminal charges go to heart of KKK Act

Supporters dressed as members of the Ku Klux Klan, using the occasion of Halloween to mask their faces from the police, express anti-Semitic views in Lviv October 31, 2009, REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

(Reuters) - The latest charges leveled against former President Donald Trump were brought under Reconstruction-era laws. And though those laws were written to combat the Ku Klux Klan, they are precisely applicable to his brazen attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

The law Trump is charged under, also known as Section 241, is part of a series of statutes known as the Enforcement Acts (also known as the KKK Acts) that were enacted in 1870-1871 to protect newly freed Black Americans and their allies from “conspiracies against civil rights.”

That broad term is meant to capture the various, creative mechanisms that can be used to suppress fundamental rights, from going “in disguise on the highway” with hoods and guns — the statute’s explicit reference to the KKK’s terror tactics — to more sophisticated, non-violent forms of oppression.

The stakes are impossibly high, for the defendant as well as the country. The most serious charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, even as Trump remains the Republican front-runner.

Randolph McLaughlin, professor at the Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University and co-chair of civil rights practice at Newman Ferrara, told me Trump faces perhaps the most serious charges leveled against a federally elected official “since former Vice President Aaron Burr was prosecuted for treason” in 1807 for plotting an insurrection. (McLaughlin revived usage of another one of the Reconstruction-era Enforcement Acts in a successful 1980 lawsuit against the KKK in Chattanooga, Tennessee, after the statute had lain mostly dormant for years.)

As extraordinary as the Trump charges are, the indictment in this particular case boils down his far-reaching campaign to subvert the election into a handful of straightforward, well-grounded charges, even judging only by the facts that are already well-known to the public.

Trump’s attorney in the lawsuit didn’t respond to requests for comment.

McLaughlin described the U.S. Justice Department's case as "streamlined."

“If this prosecutor can prove the facts as alleged, I can’t see how there would not be a conviction” unless Trump is exonerated for purely political reasons, he said.

The statute Trump was sued under includes broad language that makes it illegal for “two or more persons” to conspire to injure anyone “in the free exercise” of rights secured by the Constitution and federal laws.

The law was used to prosecute some of the most infamous crimes that were part of the backlash to the 1960s civil rights movement.

That includes the “Mississippi Burning” case against more than a dozen law enforcement officers and Klan members for conspiring to murder three civil rights workers in Neshoba County in June 1964. The law was also used to prosecute several Klansmen for the murder of a Black veteran, Lemuel Penn, in July 1964, and just days after the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Those cases concerned the rights to due process of law and to travel freely, but the statute's main purpose is to prosecute the sort of offenses Trump is alleged to have committed in the indictment — conspiracies to hinder the right to vote, according to a 1993 law review article by Adam Safwat, now an attorney at Nelson Mullins. The Supreme Court acknowledged that point in a 1884 ruling that affirmed the conviction under Section 241 of several KKK members in Georgia for plotting to beat up a Black man in order to prevent him from voting.

Prosecutions of conspiracies against “the right to have one’s vote counted” fairly were permitted under Section 241 as early as 1915. In United States v. Mosley, the U.S. Supreme Court found that the law allowed the indictment of county election board members in Oklahoma who agreed to omit votes from certain precincts from their count.

In 2014, the former mayor of Martin, Kentucky, was convicted of a conspiracy under section 241 for buying votes and threatening people with eviction to gain their support in her reelection campaign. And, more recently, a social media influencer named Douglass Mackey was convicted in March under the statute for misleading Black voters about how to cast their ballots in the 2016 election.

In short, the Reconstruction-era laws Trump was charged under prohibit a wide range of conspiracies against rights — but they’re concerned, first and foremost, with exactly the sort of scheme to suppress voting rights that Trump apparently pursued.

The former president could argue that he lacked the specific intent necessary to break the law, or that he had a 1st Amendment right to falsely claim he won the election — but those arguments are likely futile, according to many legal experts, including Trump's own former attorney general.

As a general matter, the right to say what one pleases does not mean that those communications can’t be used as evidence of a crime. It’s generally taken for granted in the law that speech can be used to prove motive or intent, or as evidence that establishes a crime, as the Supreme Court clarified in a 1993 ruling.

A New Hampshire woman pleaded guilty in March to a crime that was essentially constituted by speech, for example, when she sent threatening communications to a Michigan election official who briefly refused to certify the results of the 2020 elections based on Trump’s false allegations about voter fraud.

Moreover, false speech “raises unique First Amendment concerns,” and receives less protection under the law, as the judge in Mackey’s case noted.

Finally, any argument that Trump lacked the specific intent to interfere with voting rights — perhaps because he truly believed he was the rightful winner of the election — must contend with the Justice Department’s descriptions of multiple instances when Trump was “notified repeatedly that his claims were untrue,” but “deliberately disregarded the truth."

Trump's unprecedented actions in 2020 have again taken us into uncharted territory: a current front-runner for the presidency is facing charges of undermining our democracy, and with the DOJ's case, there is a plausible chance of conviction.

Reporting by Hassan Kanu; editing by Leigh Jones

