US Supreme Court clears path for plaintiffs to pick where to sue corporations

(Reuters) - A new U.S. Supreme Court ruling could upend litigation against corporate defendants, allowing plaintiffs to pick friendly out-of-state venues and gain valuable leverage from filing masses of cases in a single court.

But that remains only a possibility, not at all a sure thing. The court’s fractured decision on Tuesday in Mallory v. Norfolk Southern Railway Co holds only that the Due Process clause of the U.S. Constitution does not prevent states from requiring corporations to consent to the jurisdiction of their courts as a condition of registering to conduct business.

Specifically, the Supreme Court said that the 14th Amendment does not preclude Virginia resident Robert Mallory from suing the railroad in Pennsylvania state court for allegedly exposing him to carcinogens during his employment in Virginia and Ohio.

The decision, as I’ll explain, leaves open the distinct prospect that Pennsylvania’s consent-by-registration law may violate the dormant Commerce Clause, which prohibits states from unduly restricting interstate commerce. And even though the court ruled that such laws are not categorically unconstitutional under the Due Process clause, the justices suggested that defendants can still assert individualized due process arguments.

At the very least, said defense lawyer Andrew Pincus of Mayer Brown, who frequently represents pro-business groups such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, those considerations remain “pretty big speed bumps” for plaintiffs.

“I’m telling clients not to panic but to be vigilant,” added jurisdictional guru Sean Marotta of Hogan Lovells.

The Mallory decision undoubtedly creates new uncertainty about where corporations can be sued. That’s exactly the outcome, as I’ve previously told you, that businesses were hoping to avert in this case.

Here’s why. State laws requiring out-of-state companies to consent to jurisdiction as a condition of registration were once commonplace as companies expanded across the country. In 1917, the Supreme Court ruled in Pennsylvania Fire Insurance Co of Philadelphia v. Gold Issue Mining and Milling Co that these mandates did not breach the Due Process clause.

But after the court’s 1945 ruling in International Shoe Co v. State of Washington, the focus of jurisdictional scrutiny shifted from corporate consent to a company’s contacts with the state in which it was sued. Broadly speaking, the Supreme Court’s rulings in the last 15 years, in such cases as 2014’s Daimler AG v. Bauman and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co v. Superior Court of California, have concluded that International Shoe and its progeny offer two pathways for plaintiffs suing companies: They can sue in the state where the company is incorporated or headquartered, under general jurisdiction principles, or they can establish specific jurisdiction in another state by showing that their claim arises from the company’s activities in the state.

The Mallory decision re-establishes an alternative path for plaintiffs: suing in a state in which the company has consented to jurisdiction. The Supreme Court's 1917 precedent in the Pennsylvania Fire Insurance case, wrote Justice Neil Gorsuch in the court’s plurality opinion, remains good law. International Shoe, he said, “staked out an additional road to jurisdiction” – but it did not overturn or displace Pennsylvania Fire precedent.

That's a huge win for plaintiffs, but there's a major caveat: Pennsylvania’s consent-by-registration regime is an outlier. Almost every other state has ditched consent-by-registration.

So even though it’s a good bet, said law professor Thomas Bennett of the University of Missouri, that plaintiffs' lawyers will capitalize on the Mallory ruling by filing cases for out-of-state claimants in plaintiffs-friendly Philadelphia courts, the decision’s impact will be limited unless other states reinstitute similar laws. Trial lawyers will no doubt push state legislators to open their courthouse doors – but business groups will push just as hard against new consent-by-registration laws.

Notably, New York’s Democratic governor, Kathy Hochul, vetoed a 2021 bill that would have mandated the state’s jurisdiction over out-of-state companies because she said it would deter businesses from operating in New York.

States may also want to wait and see whether Pennsylvania’s law can survive a dormant Commerce Clause challenge. Justice Samuel Alito, whom Marotta of Hogan Lovells described as a “wild card on personal jurisdiction,” joined the Gorsuch opinion in holding that 1917’s Pennsylvania Fire precedent controlled the outcome in Mallory because the underlying Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision was based only on the Due Process clause.

But in a concurring opinion, Alito said he was “skeptical” that the law could survive a dormant Commerce Clause challenge. It arguably discriminates against out-of-state companies, Alito said, "by forcing them to increase their exposure to suits on all claims in order to access Pennsylvania's market." At the very least, he said, the state's consent-by-registration system inhibits interstate commerce by increasing litigation risks, especially for small companies that can't afford "to manage the patchwork of liability regimes," in every state.

The dormant Commerce Clause issue will presumably have to be addressed by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, to which the U.S. justices remanded the case. The state high court, said Mallory Supreme Court counsel Ashley Keller of Keller Postman, could decide the remaining constitutional question based on the existing case record or could remand Mallory’s suit to the trial court to develop a record on the dormant Commerce Clause. (Norfolk Southern counsel Carter Phillips of Sidley Austin declined to comment.)

It's possible that the U.S. Supreme Court will eventually grant a second review of the Mallory case to determine whether consent-by-registration runs afoul of dormant Commerce Clause principles. But it’s equally plausible that the justices will hold off until other states adopt and test similar laws. (Marotta pointed out that Alito’s concurrence will probably prod state legislatures to draft laws that attempt to foreclose Commerce Clause challenges.)

Keller told me he’s ready to argue — even to a skeptical Alito — that Pennsylvania’s existing law complies with the Commerce Clause. “All of the same people who said we had no chance to win are now saying, ‘Look at Alito and the dormant Commerce Clause,’” Keller said. “I don’t think [Alito] is a lock. I feel pretty good about our arguments.”

I told you a year ago that Mallory could be a nightmare for corporate defendants. After Tuesday’s decision, that remains a possibility — but not a certainty.

