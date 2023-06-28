US Supreme Court shows indifference to wrongful convictions

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court held last week that a federal prisoner cannot challenge a sentence even if subsequent rulings show that courts misinterpreted the law and convicted the person for conduct that wasn’t actually a crime.

The June 22 ruling is the latest in a series of recent decisions by the court’s conservative majority that have systematically closed off legal avenues to challenge convictions, even for innocent people facing death sentences.

Last year, for example, the court held that a man convicted of murder in Arizona was barred from presenting new medical evidence of his innocence on appeal, effectively clearing the way for his execution. That man, Barry Jones, was released from death row two weeks ago, after Arizona’s attorney general agreed with several lower court judges and the Supreme Court’s liberals that his conviction could not stand.

Arizona's Federal Public Defender’s office announced Jones’ release on June 15, saying “the need to correct an unjust conviction remained,” even though the Supreme Court’s May 2022 decision left a man on death row for a crime he didn't commit, and “shut the courthouse doors” to many others.

The Supreme Court's June 22 decision came in a different post-conviction appeal by Marcus DeAngelo Jones, who was convicted in Missouri in 2000 of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

The court held years later, in 2019, that the language of the statute requires prosecutors to prove the person knew they had a felony when they had the gun.

Jones argued that he was entitled to a chance to prove that he didn’t actually know he had a felony on his record, because he believed his prior conviction would be expunged under the terms of his plea agreement, according to court documents.

Prisoners' rights to file a motion to vacate or correct their sentences were severely curtailed by Congress in 1996 in the wake of the Oklahoma City bombing, as lawmakers raised unfounded concerns about prisoners endlessly appealing their convictions. That notion is reflected in the legal concept of “finality” – the idea that convictions and sentences should become irrevocable at some point.

Still, lawmakers made clear that the Antiterrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act would not go as far as to abolish procedures for people who have evidence of innocence that they could not have presented at trial for some reason.

The statute barred “second or successive” motions to vacate, but included exceptions for newly discovered evidence, new rules of constitutional law, and if the earlier appeal was “inadequate or ineffective to test the legality” of the sentence — a clear catch-all provision for situations where there is a manifest injustice.

But in Jones' case, the Supreme Court held 6-3 that he couldn't raise his innocence claim because he had filed an earlier, separate motion to vacate, based on ineffective assistance of counsel, rather than arguing that he is legally innocent. The justices said the “inadequate or ineffective” exception applies only in exceedingly rare circumstances, like if the sentencing court were to be dissolved by Congress, for example.

The U.S. Department of Justice didn't respond to requests for comment.

Daniel Ortiz, Jones' attorney in the case, told me the court's decision leaves "no way out" for people imprisoned for actions that are later declared not to be a crime.

"It's also just one example of the increasing hostility this court has to all forms of postconviction relief," Ortiz added.

Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan wrote in dissent that the ruling blocks a “prisoner who is actually innocent” from raising that claim “merely because he previously sought postconviction relief."

In a separate dissent, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson methodically parsed the majority's analysis and its underlying reasoning — and ultimately came up empty-handed.

There “is simply no justification” for the court’s conclusions, not under the letter of the law, nor as a matter of policy and real-world outcomes, Jackson said.

She added that the majority “tiptoes around what Jones is actually arguing” — legal innocence — by using euphemisms and obscuring language.

The Jones decision and others before it demonstrate conservatives' apparent indifference to some of the most grave miscarriages of criminal justice. In effect, the court's majority has quietly turned its backs to Americans who were wrongly convicted — who are almost always poor and disproportionately Black — and are languishing under excessive sentences or facing execution for crimes they didn't commit.

In 2021, the court held that prisoners can't seek relief under a precedent which established that non-unanimous verdicts are unconstitutional, saying it applies to open cases, but not retroactively. That decision concerned a Black man facing a life sentence, and who was found not guilty by the lone Black juror in his trial. It also eliminated prisoners’ ability to argue for retroactive relief based on any other new rule of criminal procedure.

The decision in Barry Jones' case, which blocked petitioners from introducing new evidence to show that their lawyers were ineffective, came the next month. The court later declined a motion to correct a factual error in its opinion that made it more likely that the defendants’ death sentences would be reinstated.

And, in June 2022, the court restricted prisoners’ ability obtain medical or other scientific evidence that might show that their convictions were unconstitutional.

Those rulings rested on dubious interpretations of postconviction laws or the perceived hassle of reviewing past convictions. But even the “finality” explanation doesn’t really hold water.

Under the court’s latest ruling, a prisoner convicted of being a felon-in-possession 30 years ago could challenge that sentence, so long as the prisoner hasn't filed a previous motion to vacate, while someone who was sentenced for the same crime two years ago cannot, Jackson pointed out.

As the dissenters wrote, it is disturbing to see that the highest court in our judiciary tolerates, even prefers, these kinds of manifestly unjust outcomes.

