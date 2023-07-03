US Supreme Court takes expansive view of business 'speech' in LGBT wedding website case

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court may have opened a Pandora’s box with its ruling on Friday for a Colorado graphic designer who does not want to create websites for same-sex weddings.

In a 6-3 decision in 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis, the court’s conservatives ruled that Colorado website designer Lorie Smith has a 1st Amendment right to refuse to design wedding websites for same-sex couples, despite the state's law barring discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, among other factors. The court agreed with Smith and her lawyers at the Alliance Defending Freedom that the state cannot compel Smith to express a view she opposes via a website she has created.

The court's opinion by Justice Neil Gorsuch compared Smith to speechwriters, painters and film directors. Even though she operates a public business, the court said, she is a “creative professional” whose work is an “expressive design.”

The state can no more force Smith to make websites for same-sex weddings, the opinion said, than it could compel an “unwilling Muslim director” to make a pro-Zionist film or an atheist painter to create a mural celebrating Bible scenes.

“Were the rule otherwise, the better the artist, the finer the writer, the more unique his talent, the more easily his voice could be conscripted to disseminate the government's preferred messages,” Gorsuch wrote. “That would not respect the First Amendment; more nearly, it would spell its demise.”

Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s dissent called the court’s holding “a license to discriminate.” She and her fellow liberals argued that businesses have repeatedly attempted to use the 1st Amendment to undermine civil rights laws barring discrimination in providing services to the public. Until Friday’s ruling, Sotomayor wrote, the Supreme Court was “unwavering in its rejection of those claims.”

The key to Smith’s success was in presenting her case as a question of compelled speech. During oral arguments last December, Smith counsel Kristen Waggoner repeatedly said that the designer is not engaged in discrimination based on the sexual orientation of same-sex couples but does not want to express support for same-sex marriage by designing websites for LGBT couples.

The Supreme Court's ruling reflects that framing. Smith’s design services are “expressive,” the court said. As such, they convey a message about her views – and, according to the Supreme Court, that message cannot be controlled by the state.

The court did not offer a test to determine how to distinguish between plain old business services and “expressive designs.” This case did not require it: Colorado stipulated in the lower court that Smith’s website designs express her views.

But you can see why businesses will be emboldened by the decision to assert arguments that they, like Smith, cannot be compelled to provide services that can be construed to express approval with viewpoints they oppose.

Waggoner argued in her reply brief for Smith that in general, wedding vendors such as “bartenders, hairstylists, landscapers, plumbers, caterers, tailors, jewelers and restaurants" do not create speech, so they could not claim a 1st Amendment right to refuse service to same-sex couples. But why can't hairstylists or jewelry designers who are opposed to same sex-marriage adopt Smith’s arguments?

Certainly, florists, photographers and videographers can contend that their services are as expressive as Smith’s website designs. In fact, at oral arguments Waggoner explicitly referred to photographs as an expression of the photographer’s speech, noting that Pulitzer prizes are awarded to the people who make images, not to the subjects of their photos.

Nor are the implications of the Supreme Court’s decision limited to same-sex marriage. Colorado and the U.S. Justice Department, which backed Colorado as a friend of the court, warned the justices that Smith’s “expressive” theory could allow a range of businesses to discriminate against protected classes of people. Colorado’s solicitor general at the time of oral arguments, Eric Olson, said Smith's argument that she should not be compelled to "express" a view through her services implicates everyone from “architects to photographers to consultants.”

Brian Fletcher of the Justice Department similarly told the court that under Smith's “extremely sweeping argument,” simply serving a particular class of customers amounted to speech by her business.

“It means that any provider of expressive services is entitled to put up a sign saying we do not serve people with particular characteristics whenever they believe that serving those people would change their message,” Fletcher said.

Hypotheticals abounded at oral arguments, in part because Smith’s challenge was not based on an actual request for website design services from a same-sex couple but on her concern that she would be penalized for refusing a request.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson asked, for instance, if a department-store photographer could refuse to photograph Black children sitting on Santa Claus’s lap by asserting that he wanted to convey a nostalgic message.

Conservative justices, including Gorsuch and Justice Brett Kavanaugh, countered with hypotheticals asking whether governments can compel public relations firms or speechwriters to provide services to clients whose views they oppose. Gorsuch asked, for instance, whether Colorado’s law would require a public relations firm to write a press release for the Church of Scientology.

The Justice Department’s Fletcher tried, in response to a similar question from Kavanaugh, to disentangle the business’ refusal to write a speech from the protected status of the customer who was refused service. But in the context of same-sex wedding, Fletcher said, those strands can’t be separated.

That’s a very nuanced, complex argument. And the Supreme Court chose to avoid its complications in Friday’s opinion by focusing only on Smith’s right not to express a message she disputes. You can bet we’re going to see more litigation over which businesses have a similar 1st Amendment right, and not just in the context of same-sex weddings.

Smith counsel Waggoner said in an email statement that the justices did create a "a bright-line rule: Places of public accommodation cannot discriminate against people based on a protected characteristic, and the government cannot misuse public accommodation laws to force individuals to create speech or art expressing messages they do not believe." Waggoner said courts are well-versed in distinguishing between speech and conduct, which will the crux of future cases.

Colorado's solicitor general did not respond to an email query.

