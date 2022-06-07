Comics feature U.S. Supreme Court's newest women appointees

A cover of "Female Force: Ketanji Jackson Brown" comic book is pictured in this handout image obtained by Reuters on June 6, 2022. TidalWave Comics/Handout via REUTERS

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett is the latest to join the pantheon of TidalWave Comics' "Female Force" series, followed by the latest appointee to the bench, Ketanji Brown Jackson.

The story of Barrett, 50, begins with her 2020 U.S. Senate confirmation hearing before flashing back to her childhood in New Orleans. The 24 pages detail Barrett's Catholic upbringing, years teaching at the University of Notre Dame's Law School and her time serving as a law clerk for the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. Barrett was appointed to the court by Republican former President Donald Trump.

The glossy, released on Tuesday, also outlines Barrett's family life.

Jackson, 51, will be featured in a TidalWave comic in the fall. The Senate in April voted to confirm Jackson as the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court, nominated by President Joe Biden to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer. Jackson is due to join the court after Breyer formally departs when the court's current term ends in the coming weeks.

The "Female Force" series spotlights strong, independent women in modern politics. The company's titles also include current Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the court's first Hispanic member, and the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Reporting by Alicia Powell

