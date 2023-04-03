Conservative judges extend clerk boycott to Stanford after disrupted speech















(Reuters) - Two conservative federal appeals court judges will not hire future students at Stanford Law School as law clerks after a speech by another conservative jurist at the school was disrupted by student protesters last month.

The move extends a boycott begun last year by U.S. Circuit Judges James Ho and Elizabeth Branch, both appointees of Republican former President Donald Trump, of law clerks from Yale Law School in protest of what the judges called “cancel culture” and an intolerance of conservative viewpoints.

Ho revealed his decision in a speech Saturday to the Texas Review of Law and Politics, according to prepared remarks viewed by Reuters. The ban does not include current students at the schools.

Ho called for students who disrupted the speech by Judge Stuart Kyle Duncan, Ho’s colleague on the 5th U.S. Circuit appeals court, to face discipline and criticized the university’s handling of the episode.

In the speech, he described the behavior of student activists as “intellectual terrorism.”

“Students don’t try to engage and learn from one another,” he said. “They engage in disruption, intimidation, and public shaming. They try to terrorize people into submission and self-censorship, in a deliberate campaign to eradicate certain viewpoints from the public discourse.”

A spokesperson for Stanford Law School did not return a request for comment. Branch and Duncan did not have an immediate comment.

Stanford Law Dean Jenny Martinez published a letter last month in which she said administrators did not enforce the school’s free speech policy during the event and said one school official who addressed Duncan and described his appearance as painful for some students was on leave.

Martinez said students who disrupted the event would not face punishment, saying it would be difficult to differentiate between those who violated school policies and those who held signs and asked pointed questions.

Ho said he was “suspicious” of the letter because “it imposes no consequences on anyone.” He accused elite law schools like Stanford of discriminating against “religious conservatives” and suggested faculty and administrators were afraid to take action to stop it.

Duncan visited Stanford to deliver remarks to the campus chapter of the conservative Federalist Society. The event was derailed by students who said Duncan has taken positions that threatened the rights of LGBTQ people, immigrants, Black voters, women and others.

Video clips show Duncan at times struggling to speak over the protesters’ shouts, while also refusing to answer some of their questions and criticizing them. Duncan called some of protesters “appalling idiots” and “bullies,” remarks he later defended.

Reporting by Andrew Goudsward. Additional reporting by Jacqueline Thomsen











