Conservative legal group threatens to sue law schools over racial preferences

Summary America First Legal warns law schools not to consider race in admissions, hiring or law journal selection

Group's view of a recent Supreme Court decision is too expansive, dean says

July 5 (Reuters) - Law schools that give preferences to minorities and women in admissions and hiring risk getting sued by America First Legal, the conservative legal group warned in a letter to 200 U.S. law schools following last week's U.S. Supreme Court decision on affirmative action.

America First Legal, a nonprofit group headed by former Trump adviser Stephen Miller, said on its website that it sent the letter threatening to sue the law schools if they extend any “discriminatory preferences” based on race, gender or national origin. The group also said decisions based on factors in an applicant's biography that could serve as a proxy for race—such as socioeconomic status—is also unlawful.

Miller did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The letter, dated June 30 and reviewed by Reuters, came one day after the U.S. Supreme Court held that giving some minority college applicants a boost over others based on their race violated the U.S. Constitution.

“You must immediately announce the termination of all forms of race, national origin, and sex preferences in student admissions, faculty hiring, and law review membership or article selection,” the letter said, adding that law schools “must” announce policies prohibiting preferential treatment before the start of the school year.

Erwin Chemerinsky, dean at the University of California, Berkeley School of Law, said on Wednesday that America First Legal’s letter, which his school received, adopts an expansive view of the Supreme Court’s recent decision. That ruling deals only with college admissions, he said. The use of proxies for racial diversity, such as an applicant’s family income, will likely be sorted out in the coming years through litigation, Chemerinsky said.

“I read the America First message as their trying to pressure law schools to read the decision very broadly and to curtail efforts to pursue diversity in all areas,” Chemerinsky said.

In addition to admissions and hiring, the letter also claims that racial and gender preferences in law journal participation and article selection violates the law.

America First Legal, founded in 2021, describes itself in the letter to law schools as a civil rights organization that provides free legal representation to victims of unlawful discrimination.

“Law schools must advise their admissions departments that they could potentially face personal liability for engaging in race-based decision-making, and should do what they should have done all along and adopt absolutely race-neutral admissions practices," said America First General Counsel Gene Hamilton on Wednesday.

Law deans at Harvard and the University of North Carolina—the two institutions at the center of the affirmative action challenges at the Supreme Court—did not respond or declined to comment on America First Legal’s letters.

