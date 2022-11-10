Conservative U.S. judge mocks Federalist Society's critics at annual convention

Summary Chief Judge William Pryor of the 11th Circuit took issue with liberal commentators' criticism of the influential group

Federalist Society leaders advised on the Trump White House's judicial appointments















(Reuters) - A prominent federal judge on Thursday called the growth of the conservative Federalist Society an "example of the American dream" and mocked criticism by a U.S. senator and others who say the influential legal group has captured the judiciary.

Chief U.S. Circuit Judge William Pryor of the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, who was appointed by former President George W. Bush, made the remarks at the opening of the Federalist Society's annual convention in Washington, D.C.

Federalist Society leaders advised on the selection of former President Donald Trump's judicial nominees, and many of Trump's appointees were members of the group. But Pryor mocked the notion that the 60,000-member professional organization was working "in the shadows" to reshape the courts.

"Little did I know that millions of American voters, that the past president of the United States and the United States senators only provided camouflage for the real operation," Pryor said.

Pryor singled out claims by Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, that a network of conservative causes and "dark money" groups are working together to seat judges and justices. Whitehouse could not immediately be reached for comment.

He also took aim at liberal commentators who frequently criticize the Federalist Society. Pryor displayed images that referenced some of those remarks, including one showing the group's logo on the Death Star from "Star Wars."

Pryor's decision to publicly mock liberals, journalists and academics prompted online criticism from the likes of Steve Vladeck, a prominent law professor at the University of Texas who on Twitter called the speech "unbecoming" of a sitting judge.

In an interview with Reuters, Pryor said the code of ethics that governs federal judges encourages them to have debates about the Constitution and the law, which he said is why he is attending the convention.

He also took issue with criticism of society's role in the judicial nomination process.

Leonard Leo, a long-time conservative legal activist, while serving as a Federalist Society executive helped compile a list of potential U.S. Supreme Court nominees that Trump drew from during his tenure.

"Are there members of the Federalist Society who are involved in that process? Of course. But with that, so what? That's politics," said Pryor, who was on Trump's Supreme Court lists.

"The idea that this is some kind of monolithic organization is just a myth," he said.











