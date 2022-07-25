Conservatives to ask judge to void Obamacare preventive care requirement

A sign on an insurance store advertises Obamacare in San Ysidro, San Diego, California, U.S., October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - A federal judge who once declared Obamacare unconstitutional will consider whether to void the 2010 healthcare law's requirement that health insurers provide free coverage of certain preventive medical care including contraceptives and drugs to prevent HIV.

U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor in Fort Worth, Texas, on Tuesday will hear arguments in a lawsuit by a group of businesses and individuals backed by a coalition of conservative lawyers who say the Affordable Care Act requirement is unlawful.

The case marks the latest in a long line of lawsuits by Republicans challenging the ACA, former Democratic President Barack Obama's signature domestic achievement, which has survived several reviews by the U.S. Supreme Court.

O'Connor, an appointee of Republican President George W. Bush, declared the entire law unconstitutional in 2018. But the Supreme Court in 2021 ruled Texas and other challengers lacked standing to pursue that case.

The latest lawsuit, filed in November, targets an ACA provision that requires most health insurance plans to provide certain preventive services like cancer screenings and vaccinations free of charge without co-pays or deductibles.

It was filed by Jonathan Mitchell, a former Texas solicitor general, and the America First Legal Foundation, a group founded by former Trump White House advisor Stephen Miller. Mitchell had no comment.

Under the ACA, three entities affiliated with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services issue guidelines and recommendations that shape what services are free: the Health Resources and Services Administration, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, and the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force.

The plaintiffs say that despite being granted the power to help determine what should be free preventive care, the entities' members have not been appointed by the president as required by the U.S. Constitution's Appointments Clause.

They cite a 2018 decision by the Supreme Court that gave presidents more control over key jobs in federal agencies by holding the way the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission selected administrative judges violated the Constitution.

The lawsuit says as a result, they have unconstitutionally exerted authority to require free coverage of contraceptives and HIV prevention drugs known as PrEP such as Truvada.

In a separate claim, the lawsuit also contends that requiring PrEP coverage forces self-insured religious employers to underwrite coverage against their beliefs in violation of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

The Biden administration counters that the plaintiffs lack standing to sue. While they have claimed free preventative care coverage will lead to higher premiums, the U.S. Justice Department says they failed to prove that.

The department says even if they have standing, the Obamacare provision is constitutional because the secretary of health, a presidentially appointed officer, has independently ratified the entities' recommendations and guidelines.

The case is Kelley v. United States, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Texas, No. 20-cv-00283.

For the plaintiffs: Jonathan Mitchell of Mitchell Law; and Dusty Fillmore of The Fillmore Law Firm

For the United States: Christopher Lynch and Jordan von Bokern of the U.S. Department of Justice

