Consumer agency asks U.S. Supreme Court to review case that invalidated its funding

(Reuters) - The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau asked the U.S. Supreme Court to undo a ruling by an appeals court that held the agency's funding structure unconstitutional, saying the decision "threatens to inflict immense legal and practical harms" on consumers and the financial sector.

The petition filed on Monday challenges a 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling last month that the agency said "calls into question virtually every" CFPB action since the agency's inception in 2011.

The agency said it had filed its petition less than a month after the ruling so that the Supreme Court can hear the case in its current term.

Cases the Supreme Court accepts for review after mid-January are typically not heard until the next term which begins in October.

The case stems from a challenge by two payday lending groups that sued to overturn a CFPB rule aimed at combating what the agency calls "unfair and abusive" practices in the industry.

The 5th Circuit overturned the rule on Oct. 19, holding in the process that the CFPB's independent funding through the Federal Reserve, rather than budgets passed by Congress, violated the separation of powers principle in the U.S. Constitution.

The CFPB said in its petition that the 5th Circuit "relied on an unprecedented and erroneous understanding" of the Appropriations Clause of the U.S. Constitution, which requires government spending to be authorized by Congress.

"Congress enacted a statute explicitly authorizing the CFPB to use a specified amount of funds from a specified source for specified purposes. The appropriations clause requires nothing more," the agency said.

Congress created the CFPB in 2010 through the passage of the Dodd-Frank Act during the presidency of Barack Obama, a Democrat, in response to the 2008 financial crisis.

Republicans have long opposed the agency. The Supreme Court in 2020 ruled in another case that the protection Congress originally afforded the CFPB director, who could only be fired for cause, was unconstitutional.

The case is Consumer Financial Protection Bureau v. Community Financial Services Association of America Ltd, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 22-448.

For the CFPB: Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar











