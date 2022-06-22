Contempt conviction upheld for lawyer who won $9.5 bln Chevron judgment

Attorney Steven Donziger, who won a multi-billion dollar judgment against Chevron on behalf of Ecuadorian villagers, speaks to supporters as he arrives with his family for his criminal contempt trail at the Manhattan Federal Courthouse in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S. May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) - A divided U.S. appeals court on Wednesday upheld the criminal contempt conviction of a disbarred lawyer who won but was unable to collect a $9.5 billion judgment against Chevron Corp (CVX.N) for polluting the Ecuadorian rainforest.

In a 2-1 decision, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan rejected Steven Donziger's claim that the private lawyers who handled the prosecution on behalf of the U.S. government were unconstitutionally appointed.

Martin Garbus, a lawyer for Donziger, called the dissent "the first crack of light after ten years of prosecution," and said he hoped the U.S. Supreme Court would rule for Donziger.

The case arose after U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan in 2014 refused to enforce the $9.5 billion judgment that Donziger won in an Ecuadorian court three years earlier.

Donziger, a Harvard Law School graduate, had represented villagers in Ecuador's Lago Agrio region who sued Chevron for water and soil contamination caused by Texaco between 1964 and 1992. Chevron acquired Texaco in 2000.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bill Berkrot

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.