Cooley taps SDNY's Capone for white collar practice in N.Y.

Summary Law firms Russell Capone headed SDNY public corruption unit, prosecuting cases against Cohen, Avenatti and others

Russell Capone headed SDNY public corruption unit, prosecuting cases against Cohen, Avenatti and others

Capone rejoins Andrew Goldstein at Cooley

RALEIGH, NC, July 12 (Reuters) - Cooley has brought on longtime federal prosecutor Russell Capone for its white collar defense and investigations practice in New York, the firm said Tuesday.

As head of the public corruption unit in the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office for three years, Capone oversaw the prosecutions of Michael Cohen, Jeffrey Epstein, Michael Avenatti, and Rudy Giuliani associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, among others. He was most recently chief counsel to U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss.

Capone joins Cooley as the firm continues to expand its white collar footprint nationally. The Silicon Valley-founded firm last month added three white collar partners to its newly-launched Chicago office from Kirkland & Ellis, Mayer Brown, and the city's U.S. attorney's office.

"We have been building one of the most talented groups of white collar practitioners across the country," said Andrew Goldstein, Cooley's head of white collar defense and investigations practice. "As Cooley's client base grows and matures, the amount of government scrutiny is sure to grow with our clients."

Capone, who began his career at Davis Polk & Wardwell before his decade in the Southern District of New York's U.S. attorney's office, succeeded Goldstein as chief of the public corruption unit in 2017. He said he and Goldstein "got our start in law together" clerking in U.S. district court in Manhattan about 15 years ago.

At Cooley, Capone will focus his practice on white collar defense, internal investigations and complex litigation.

"One of the core skills that I developed over my time [in government] is the ability to handle the most sensitive matters - matters that are under the greatest scrutiny both within the Department of Justice and around the country," Capone said.

Reporting by Arriana McLymore