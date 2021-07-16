Cosby's federal prosecutor sets sight on new serial abuse case

Source: Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky P.C.

Summary

Summary Law firms Kristen Gibbons Fenden was asst DA for Montgomery County Pennsylvania from 2012 to 2017

New York's 2019 Child Victims Act extended the statue of limitations for victims of childhood sexual abuse The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Kristen Gibbons Feden, the woman who delivered the impassioned Cosby trial closing remarks in 2018 and is now leading the sex abuse practice group at Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky, was devastated by the news of Cosby’s release. But, as a self-proclaimed champion for sex-abuse victims, she was not deterred from filing charges in another epic case with similar circumstances.

Just two weeks after Bill Cosby’s guilty verdict was overturned, Feden, the former special prosecutor, filed another major lawsuit, this time on the civil side, against Stuart Copperman, a Long Island pediatrician who is accused of having started abusing his patients in the early 1960s.

Feden, of Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky, along with Michael Della and other lawyers of Gruenberg Kelly Della filed the complaint on Tuesday. Copperman, who practiced in Merrick, Long Island, and allegedly abused a 13-year-old patient in 1961, has dozens of other alleged victims spanning decades. New York state officials revoked his license in 2001 after six of his victims testified under oath that he had molested them.

Copperman, now well into his 80s, has not seen criminal charges and Feden doesn't think that's likely. In 2000, a local Long Island news station asked Copperman about the allegations and he reportedly denied them.

Feden said that she sees parallels with this case and the Cosby case, but won’t let the "devastating" news of Cosby’s release, which was based on a procedural technicality, stop her from moving forward.

The Copperman charges are "very similar to the Cosby case, where it seemed like everyone in the industry potentially knew but did nothing about it,” said Feden.

In 2019, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the Child Victims Act, which extended the statute of limitations for victims of childhood sexual abuse. In the event that the statute of limitations had already passed, there was a one-year window to file a lawsuit, which was extended by one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now Feden, who filed the complaints on behalf of 77 victims, some named and some anonymous, said that a team of lawyers from Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky, and Gruenberg Kelly Della have been working over the past two years to build up a strong case.

“Kristen has worked tirelessly with these victims and their stories,” said Della. “These are not five minute phone calls, these are hours long, and 77 victims, putting all the pieces of the puzzle together is a huge effort.”

According to Feden, the victims in this case reached out to her firm, Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky, because of their record of successfully representing victims that have been sexually abused, and when Saltz Mongeluzzi sought local counsel, they chose Gruenberg Kelly Della because they had worked together in the past.

Feden worked as assistant district attorney for the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office from 2012 to 2017 before moving to midsize firm Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young in September of 2017 while the Cosby trail was still ongoing and stepped into the role of special prosecutor. Fenden eventually made the transition to 26-attorney firm Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky because she had the opportunity to lead the firm’s sexual abuse practice group.

“I shifted to civil because I wanted to explore other ways by which I could use my voice to support survivors of crime, but more specifically, survivors of sexual assault and sexual abuse,” said Feden. “That's where I spent the majority of my prosecutorial career.”

Although the Child Victims Act provided a greenlight for the Copperman charges, the team still took time to ensure all the victims had time to come forward, according to Della.

“The next step is to continue on our forge forward for justice for these women, providing them with a voice, whether they're named plaintiff or whether they're anonymous. The fact that they're willing to face the individual or entities that allowed this abuse to occur, I think speaks volumes to their courage, their bravery, and their tenacity, and their fearlessness,” said Feden.

Read more:

Cosby's release is an injustice, but prosecutors made it necessary

FBI badly botched sex-abuse probe of USA Gymnastics doctor, watchdog says