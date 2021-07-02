Cosby's release is an injustice, but prosecutors made it necessary

Bill Cosby flashes a "V" sign as he is welcomed outside his home after his sexual assault conviction was overturned, in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, U.S., June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Mark Makela

(Reuters) - The Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction and order his release from prison on Wednesday has caused much consternation around the country.

And rightfully so.

Cosby has been accused by more than 50 women of sexual assaults for a period spanning nearly 50 years. And he’s admitted to giving Quaaludes to women he wanted to have sex with.

It's an undesirable outcome, for many, if not most. The accuser and plaintiff, Andrea Constand, said it’s the kind of result that discourages women from reporting their attackers.

Naturally, the public is doling out blame, some aimed at the Pennsylvania Supreme Court justices, even though they didn’t vindicate Cosby in any real sense.

A closer look at the case, however, shows how easily prosecutors can wield their power to the detriment of justice and how politics plays a key role.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele commented on Wednesday that Cosby is going free "on a procedural issue" irrelevant to the "facts of the crime.”

That procedural flaw resulting in Cosby's freedom was created by prosecutors' choices, going back years.

The issue began when former DA Bruce Castor sent out a press release in 2005 announcing his decision not to prosecute Cosby, which meant Cosby wouldn’t be able to exercise his 5th Amendment right to refuse to testify in subsequent civil proceedings. Castor has said he did so “with the agreement of" lawyers for Cosby and Constand. And, virtually everyone involved — including inside the DA's office — proceeded accordingly.

Steele ultimately used Cosby’s civil testimony in a criminal proceeding, even though Cosby was induced to testify as though he had immunity and regardless of Castor maintaining that their non-prosecution understanding was still in place. Chief Justice Max Baer and Justice Kevin Dougherty described the prosecutors' moves as a “coercive bait-and-switch.”

With that backdrop, there was a consensus among the justices that prosecutors fumbled the case.

The principle the court applied is sound, and it’s a fundamental cornerstone of our justice system: two wrongs don’t make a right. (That aphorism is essentially codified in legal doctrines like the “fruit of the poisonous tree," which prevents the use of improperly obtained evidence.)

John Clune, a Colorado-based attorney who has represented women in a number of high-profile sex crime cases, took issue with parts of the court's reasoning and the remedy. He said, nonetheless, that prosecutors bear much blame.

“The court is probably not sympathetic to Mr. Cosby,” Clune said. “I think what’s driving the justices is there was something fundamentally wrong with the way this was all handled, and that’s hard to ignore. This outcome wasn't necessary, but I get why the court felt like there’s something rotten here.”

Castor, the first prosecutor, told me he stands by his decisions.

Following his district attorney job, Castor went on to run for other state and local offices and represented former President Donald Trump during his impeachment trial.

Castor said that in the Cosby case he simply made a discretionary decision against prosecuting, "in exchange for taking away a constitutional right" against self-incrimination.

It would have been politically advantageous to arrest Cosby and generate publicity, he added.

It's a fair point.

On the other hand, the politics of sexual harassment were different in 2005. There was little precedent back then for bringing down such a prominent figure for sexual assault allegations, Bloomberg reported in November 2014. Most Pennsylvanians agreed with Castor's decision at that time, one Democratic consultant told Bloomberg.

It's not such a stretch, then, to think an elected prosecutor might have been wary about the political ramifications of charging Cosby in 2005.

But the manner in which the non-prosecution agreement in the Cosby case was reached, and prosecutors' subsequent reneging on the deal, has serious implications for other negotiations between prosecutors and defendants, and that's the problem. Justices Baer and Dougherty specifically distanced themselves from Castor's view that "as an elected district attorney, he could forever preclude his successors from prosecuting Cosby."

That move is a grant of immunity, or a pardon, in practical terms — a work-around of the immunity statute, which requires a judge's sign-off. Baer and Dougherty described it as an inappropriate "power to dole irrevocable get-out-of-jail-free cards at will and without any judicial oversight."

"One might reasonably wonder if such abuses were at work in this case, particularly given Castor’s odd and ever-shifting explanations for his actions," the justices wrote. They added that the majority isn't entirely clear as to what kinds of agreements prosecutors can reach, and how.

The second prosecutor in the Cosby case was Risa Vetri Ferman, Castor's former first assistant. When Ferman reopened the case in 2015, Castor emailed her about their previous "promise."

Ferman said it "was the first she had learned about a binding understanding," according to the court. (Castor wrote in his email to Ferman that he "never made an important decision without discussing it with" Ferman.)

The DA's office pressed forward regardless, nearly a decade after Castor's public decision not to prosecute.

Ferman reopened the case shortly before she was elected to a Montgomery County judgeship. She was succeeded by Steele, her own former first assistant.

Ferman didn't respond to my requests for comment.

Castor said he doesn't know why his warning about reopening the case went unheeded, before offering me an interesting assumption.

He said that in his experience, other officials take over day-to-day operations of the DA's office when the current officeholder is running in another election.

"I assume Kevin (Steele) was running the office and making the decisions," Castor said.

Steele's office declined comment for this column, pointing me to his official statement instead.

Steele had campaigned in 2015 on a promise to charge Cosby, while criticizing the failure of Castor, his opponent in that race, to do so.

Of course, he did finally, if temporarily, convict the world-famous comedian and accused abuser.

The full narrative of the Cosby case involves unusual twists-and-turns and exercises of prosecutorial power that toe a line even the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's opinion fails to clarify.

The disagreeable end result is an appropriate remedy for the unfortunate ways that prosecutors handled the case from the outset.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.