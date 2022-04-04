Court leery of forcing OSHA to adopt COVID healthcare worker rule

Summary Unions seeking permanent COVID-19 workplace safety rule

Temporary rule lapsed in December

Judges skeptical of power to force agency action

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Monday sounded skeptical of claims by a group of unions that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) can be forced to adopt a permanent rule to protect healthcare workers from COVID-19.

Judges on a U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit panel pressed the unions' lawyer on how the court could have the power to require OSHA to adopt a rule, particularly after the agency said it needed more time to review the issue.

OSHA last June adopted an emergency temporary standard, or ETS, requiring healthcare employers to take various steps to protect workers from COVID-19, but it expired in December.

Circuit Judge David Sentelle said the federal law regulating OSHA's rulemaking powers did not create a judicial remedy, suggesting Congress never intended for courts to have a say over how the agency prioritizes its policymaking.

"You're asking for an extraordinary remedy, and it's supposed to be that you're clearly entitled to the relief before we can grant it," Sentelle said. "How are you clearly entitled?"

Nicole Daro of the California Nurses Association (CNA), who argued for the unions, replied that the threats healthcare workers face amid the pandemic are also extraordinary.

"The loss of life that is attributed to OSHA's non-action is quite extraordinary," Daro said.

Reuters listened to a livestream of the arguments.

Federal law gives OSHA six months to convert an ETS into a permanent rule, but the agency in December said it needed more time to do so and that it would no longer enforce the temporary standard.

The CNA, which is an affiliate of National Nurses United, the AFL-CIO and other unions filed an emergency petition with the D.C. Circuit in January, saying OSHA had acted arbitrarily in pulling back the COVID rule.

Joseph Gilliland of the U.S. Department of Labor, who represents OSHA, told the court on Monday that the decision on whether and when to adopt a permanent rule fell squarely within the agency's discretion over how to focus its enforcement.

In 2020, the D.C. Circuit rejected the AFL-CIO's bid to require OSHA to adopt a COVID-19 safety standard that would apply in most workplaces.

The panel in that case included Circuit Judge Neomi Rao, who on Monday echoed Sentelle's uncertainty over whether the court had the power to order the adoption of a healthcare rule.

Circuit Judge Sri Srinivasan is also on the panel.

The case is In re: National Nurses United, U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, No. 22-1002.

For the unions: Nicole Daro of California Nurses Association/National Nurses United

For OSHA: Joseph Gilliland of the U.S. Department of Labor

