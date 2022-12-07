Court leery of race bias claims over Boston school admission policy

Summary

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday seemed unlikely to revive claims that Boston school officials discriminated against white and Asian American students by conditioning acceptance into elite public high schools on the zip codes where applicants lived.

The Boston Parent Coalition for Academic Excellence is asking a three-judge panel of the Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse a judge who threw out its challenge to the 2021 policy, which is no longer in effect.

The case is another front in the legal battle over school admissions policies involving or affecting the racial composition of campuses. The U.S. Supreme Court could end affirmative action policies used by many colleges and universities in pending cases involving Harvard University and the University of North Carolina.

Boston had changed its exam-based admission standards for Boston Latin School and two other elite schools in 2021 because the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the administration of an entrance exam. The Parent Coalition says that by setting quotas based on zip codes, the policy illegally favored Black and Latino applicants.

The 1st Circuit last year had ruled that the policy was likely valid because it did not use race as a criteria for screening applicants, and refused to block it pending the outcome of the case.

On Wednesday, Circuit Judge William Kayatta asked Chris Kieser, a lawyer from the conservative Pacific Legal Foundation who represents the Parent Coalition, what had changed since the panel issued its April 2021 ruling.

Kieser pointed to the revelation that members of Boston's School Committee, which adopted the policy, had sent each other racially insensitive text messages, and data showing that the percentage of white and Asian American students at the three schools dropped from 69% to 41% last year.

Kayatta seemed unconvinced, questioning whether that data was statistically significant.

“You can flip a coin and get two heads in a row [and] no one will say that coin is unfair in not producing random results,” the judge said.

The Parent Coalition is seeking an order requiring that five unidentified students be admitted to the schools after their applications were rejected under the policy.

On Wednesday, Kay Hodge, who represents the Boston School Committee, told the 1st Circuit panel that Boston's policy was meant to ensure socioeconomic diversity rather than racial equality.

Hodge also said the appeal was moot because the policy is no longer in place, and the court cannot order relief for specific students who are not parties to the case.

The 1st Circuit panel includes Circuit Judges O. Rogeriee Thompson and Jeffrey Howard.

The 4th Circuit is currently considering a similar challenge from the Pacific Legal Foundation to an admissions policy at an elite Virginia high school.

The case is Boston Parent Coalition for Academic Excellence Corp v. The School Committee of the City of Boston, 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Nos. 21-1303 and 22-1144.

For the Parent Coalition: Christopher Kieser of the Pacific Legal Foundation

For the Boston School Committee: Kay Hodge of Stoneman, Chandler & Miller

