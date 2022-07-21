Court probes Biden's power to impose COVID-19 vaccine mandate on contractors

U.S. President Joe Biden at a news conference at Waldorf Astoria in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia July 15, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Summary Biden admin. seeking to revive mandate blocked by judge

One judge leery of mandate's scope

Three other appeals courts are considering similar challenges

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court panel on Thursday wrestled with whether President Joe Biden had the power to bar government agencies from contracting with businesses that do not require COVID-19 vaccines for their workers, as three other courts weigh the same question.

A three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati, Ohio, heard oral arguments in the Biden administration's bid to revive the mandate, which was blocked by a Kentucky federal judge last year in a challenge by three Republican-led states.

That decision only applied to Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee, which had sued over the mandate. But a federal judge in Georgia last year blocked the policy nationwide in a lawsuit brought by other states, and the 11th Circuit heard arguments in the administration's appeal of that injunction in April.

The 5th and 8th Circuits are also considering appeals from rulings that blocked the vaccine mandate in about a dozen other states.

Thursday's 45-minute argument focused largely on the scope of the federal Procurement Act, which enables the president to enact policies that promote economy and efficiency in federal contracting.

Biden cited the law when he imposed the mandate for federal contractors last year, saying a vaccinated workforce was necessary to ensure that companies providing services to the government continue to operate.

Joshua Revesz of the U.S. Department of Justice, who argued for the administration, told the 6th Circuit panel that the mandate was well within Biden's powers because it merely relates to federal agencies' procurement policies and does not actually force individual workers to get vaccines.

But Circuit Judge Joan Larsen said that argument ignored the clear practical effects of the mandate. About 20% of U.S. workers are employed by federal contractors.

"This order doesn't just control the agencies when they're ordering staples," Larsen said. "It regulates the way staples will be manufactured."

The panel also included Circuit Judges David McKeague and Eugene Siler. All three judges are appointees of Republican presidents.

Matthew Kuhn of the Kentucky Attorney General's office, who argued for the states, agreed with Larsen that the vaccine requirement had far-reaching implications for employers. He said the University of Louisville in Kentucky, for example, cited its reliance on federal contracts when it announced a vaccine requirement for its workers in response to Biden's order.

The Biden administration last year imposed separate COVID-19 vaccine requirements on employees of larger private businesses, healthcare workers and federal employees. The U.S. Supreme Court in January struck down the private-sector mandate while upholding the healthcare requirement.

The 5th Circuit is currently considering the administration's appeal of a judge's ruling that blocked the requirement for federal employees.

The case is Kentucky v. Biden, 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-6147.

For the states: Matthew Kuhn of the Kentucky Attorney General's office

For the Biden administration: Joshua Revesz of the U.S. Department of Justice

