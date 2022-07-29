Court rebukes U.S. labor board in long-running case on contract worker liability

Signage is seen at the entrance of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NLRB used wrong test to determine if sanitation co was 'joint employer'

Obama-era ruling in the case adopted union-friendly standard

Under Trump, agency passed rule favored by business groups

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday reversed a federal labor board's Trump-era ruling that a sanitation company cannot be made to bargain with workers employed by a staffing agency, the latest twist in a long-running case that had altered the standard for determining liability for labor law violations.

A panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said the National Labor Relations Board in ruling for Browning-Ferris Industries Inc in 2020 failed to explain why it had applied a decades-old standard for determining when companies are so-called "joint employers" of contract and franchise workers.

The NLRB's "precedent on the joint-employer standard was anything but static," the panel said, noting the board's test shifted numerous times in the years leading up to its 2015 ruling in the Browning-Ferris case that established a more union-friendly standard.

Lawyers at Seyfarth Shaw who represent Browning-Ferris did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did lawyers for the International Brotherhood of Teamsters affiliate that had sought to represent the company's contract workers.

The union in 2013 won an election to represent employees of staffing firm Leadpoint Business Services who worked at a California recycling plant operated by Browning-Ferris, which challenged the results of the election and argued that it was not a joint employer.

The Obama-era NLRB in a 2015 ruling in favor of the union adopted a new standard that said companies are joint employers when they can indirectly control working conditions. Previous tests had required evidence of direct control over workers before imposing liability or requiring companies to bargain with unions.

The decision riled business groups and Republican lawmakers, who said it would improperly punish companies for labor law violations committed by other businesses, and threatened the franchise model.

The D.C. Circuit in 2018 said the board had not adequately defined what constitutes indirect control, and remanded the case.

By then, the NLRB had a Republican majority appointed by former President Donald Trump. The agency in 2020 adopted a rule reviving the direct control test for joint employment.

Later in 2020, the board ruled in favor of Browning-Ferris after determining that it would be unjust to retroactively apply the Obama-era standard to the case. The board said that before the 2015 decision, "there was a clear rule of law requiring proof of direct and immediate control."

The union appealed and the D.C. Circuit on Friday vacated the decision. The court said given the board's precedent on joint employment was changing, the agency must take a closer look at the proper standard to apply in the case and more fully explain its reasoning.

The panel included Circuit Judges Robert Wilkins and Patricia Millett. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who was sworn in last month, had sat on the panel as a member of the D.C. Circuit but did not participate in the decision.

The case is Sanitary Truck Drivers v. NLRB, U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, No. 21-1093.

For the union: Maneesh Sharma of the AFL-CIO; Susan Garea of Beeson Tayer & Bodine

For Browning-Ferris: Joshua Ditelberg of Seyfarth Shaw

For the NLRB: Milakshmi Rajapakse

