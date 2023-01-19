Court to reconsider if California school district must recognize Christian club

Summary

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court will reconsider a decision requiring a school district in San Jose, California to recognize a Christian student group over its objections to a policy the district says discriminatorily bars LGBTQ students from serving as club leaders.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a Wednesday order vacated a panel's 2-1 decision in August finding the district violated the Fellowship of Christian Athletes' rights by revoking its status as an official high school student club.

The San Francisco-based appeals court did so after a majority of its non-recused active judges voted to have an 11-judge panel rehear the case en banc. Arguments will take place the week of March 20 in Pasadena, California.

Representatives for the district and club did not respond to requests for comment on Thursday.

The FCA is a Christian religious ministry with more than 7,000 student chapters at schools and colleges nationwide, including since the early 2000s three schools within the San Jose Unified School District.

FCA and two students sued after the district in 2019 revoked its status as an official club, a status that gave it recruitment and fundraising benefits, access to faculty advisors and priority to on-campus meeting space.

The district said a statement that the group asked club leaders to sign affirming the belief that sex should occur only in a marriage between a man and a woman violated the district's non-discrimination policy by barring gay students from being club officers.

But U.S. Circuit Judge Kenneth Lee, writing for the majority in August, said the district selectively enforced that policy and that FCA was likely to succeed in showing the school violated the U.S. Constitution's 1st Amendment protections for free exercise of religion.

"Under the First Amendment, our government must be scrupulously neutral when it comes to religion: It cannot treat religious groups worse than comparable secular ones," Lee wrote. "But the School District did just that."

He was joined by U.S. Circuit Judge Danielle Forrest, a fellow appointee of former Republican President Donald Trump. U.S. Circuit Judge Morgan Christen, an appointee of former Democratic President Barack Obama, dissented.

The case is Fellowship of Christian Athletes v. San Jose Unified School District, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 22-15827.

For Fellowship of Christian Athletes: Daniel Blomberg of Becket Fund for Religious Liberty

For San Jose Unified School District: Stephen Berzon and Stacey Leyton of Altshuler Berzon and Richard Katskee and Kenneth Upton of Americans United for Separation of Church and State

