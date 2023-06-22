Court says former judge Posner should face some claims in wage case

Summary Posner might lose bid to dismiss breach of contract and unjust enrichment counts

Former director of Posner Center is suing ex-judge for $170,000 in unpaid wages

June 22 - Former U.S. Circuit Judge Richard Posner should have to face some claims in a lawsuit filed by an Indiana man who says he is owed $170,000 for working at a short-lived center for self-represented litigants founded by the prominent jurist, a magistrate judge said.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Joshua Kolar of the U.S. District Court of Northern Indiana said in a written recommendation filed on Wednesday that Brian Vukadinovich's fraud claim against Posner should be dismissed, because it echoes another count in the lawsuit. However, Kolar recommended that Posner's bids to dismiss claims of breach of contract and unjust enrichment should be denied.

Kolar's recommendation is not binding, and the parties have two weeks to file objections to his report. A U.S. district judge will issue the final ruling on the motion to dismiss.

Vukadinovich said in an email that while he is "happy" that two of his claims were recommended to be upheld, he will object to the recommendation that the fraud claim be dismissed.

Posner's attorneys did not immediately return a request for comment.

Vukadinovich in a May 2022 lawsuit said Posner agreed in 2018 to pay him $120,000 annually for serving as the co-executive director of the Posner Center of Justice for Pro Se's, as well as personal work directly for the retired judge, yet ultimately failed to pay him $170,000.

Vukadinovich is a former high school shop teacher who has said he got to know the judge by successfully representing himself in a lawsuit against his employer for firing him and winning a $204,000 verdict.

Posner's lawyers had argued that Vukadinovich waited too long to sue.

Those attorneys previously said the judge has a confirmed Alzheimer's diagnosis and had no legal capacity to enter an agreement to pay Vukadinovich.

But Kolar said that it is unclear exactly when Indiana's two-year statute of limitations expires in the case, and suggested that more information may have to be disclosed about the circumstances of Vukadinovich's hiring and his failure to be paid before a court can decide whether the claims are barred.

Posner, appointed to the Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals by former Republican President Ronald Reagan in 1981, was one of the country's most prominent judges when he abruptly announced his retirement from the bench in September 2017 at age 78. He founded the center in mid-2018.

The case is Vukadinovich v. Posner, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana, No. 2:22-cv-00118.

For Vukadinovich: Pro se

For Posner: Steven Mol, Justin Ellis and Kenneth Netter of MoloLamken; and David Beach of Einhorn & Einhorn

