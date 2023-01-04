Court weighs reviving criminal charges over COVID-19 outbreak at veterans' home

Summary

(Reuters) - Massachusetts' top court on Wednesday appeared open to reviving indictments against two former leaders of a veterans home charged with criminal neglect for their roles in handling a COVID-19 outbreak that killed 76 people.

Lawyers for former Holyoke Soldiers' Home Superintendent Bennett Walsh and former Medical Director David Clinton told the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court that a judge rightly tossed the indictments against them in the first criminal case nationally tied to a COVID-19 outbreak at a nursing facility.

But several justices pushed back at the lawyers' argument that Walsh and Clinton's decision to merge two dementia units at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 could not be deemed criminal neglect by increasing the risk that residents would contract COVID-19.

Justice Dalila Argaez Wendlandt called it an "uphill battle" to argue otherwise, as "putting people together in an environment where there's this rather unknown infectious disease necessarily increases the risk."

The outbreak at the 247-bed, state-run facility in Holyoke was one of the deadliest to occur at a U.S. nursing facility.

Attorney General Maura Healey, who will be sworn in as the state's governor on Thursday, secured indictments against Walsh and Clinton in September 2020 accusing them of elder neglect and of permitting serious bodily injury to an elder in the case of five veterans.

But a judge dismissed the indictments pre-trial in 2021, saying the evidence presented to the grand jury was insufficient to show that the condition of the five veterans would have been different but for the merger as they had already been exposed to COVID-19.

Assistant Attorney General Anna Lumelsky on Wednesday argued that presumption did not take into account how putting the five into cramped quarters with other veterans increased the danger of them contracting the virus by putting them in "basically an incubator for COVID."

"If you look at the testimony of the witnesses, they describe bodies on top of bodies," she said. "They describe a war zone situation."

Jeffrey Pyle, a lawyer for Clinton at Prince Lobel Tye, countered that the statute at issue narrowly defined negligence and that the evidence did not support finding that "things would have been different if the merger had not occurred."

"Each of these five veterans was the roommate of a person who either was symptomatic, or had tested positive for COVID before the merger," he said.

But while Justice Scott Kafker called the statute "weird" in its structure, it was "odd" to say that putting the veterans in merged units with more people did not increase the risk of infection.

"I mean, I'm not a scientist, but it seems like it's got to increase the likelihood of harm, right?" he said.

The case is Commonwealth v. Clinton, Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, No. SJC-13335.

For Massachusetts: Anna Lumelsky of the Massachusetts Office of the Attorney General

For Clinton: Jeffrey Pyle of Prince Lobel Tye

For Walsh: William Bennett

