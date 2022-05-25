COVID closure of underground archives delayed citizenship bids - lawsuit

Mexicans wait in line to cross the border between Mexico and the United States in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Summary Immigration histories stored in caves under Kansas City were inaccessible due to the pandemic

Plaintiffs want agencies to prioritize older applications

(Reuters) - A group of immigrants filed a lawsuit on Wednesday claiming their applications for U.S. citizenship are facing unreasonable delays because key documents are stuck in an underground storage facility that closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lawsuit filed in Boston federal court by 13 individuals seeks to force U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) to prioritize their applications filed two years ago now that the Kansas City, Missouri facility has fully reopened.

The plaintiffs, represented by the American Immigration Council, say they fear being separated from their families and losing out on the opportunity to vote in the November mid-term elections if they face further delays.

USCIS and NARA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

USCIS officials who consider applications for citizenship must review an applicant's entire immigration record, which can go back years or decades. Older documents are typically stored at NARA facilities, including the manmade limestone mine in Kansas City.

USCIS routinely faces lawsuits alleging unreasonable delays in processing applications, including those stemming from the pandemic, but Wednesday's complaint appeared to be the first to focus on the closure of NARA facilities.

The lawsuit follows a January report by the Wall Street Journal that found thousands of immigration-related applications have languished during the pandemic because of the closure of the NARA facility.

NARA in March said it had reopened its storage facilities and is now processing all incoming records requests, but has failed to prioritize older naturalization applications, according to the complaint.

The case is Carter v. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, No. 1:22-cv-10803.

For the plaintiffs: Emma Winger of the American Immigration Council

For USCIS and NARA: Not available

