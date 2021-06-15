Cravath donates $6 mln to Fisk University, civil rights groups

Cravath, Swaine & Moore offices in New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Law firms Gifts funded by attorneys fees from a 40-year pro bono battle

(Reuters) - Cravath, Swaine & Moore is donating $6 million to Tennessee-based Fisk University and four civil rights organizations, the firm said Tuesday.

The gifts come at the close of a 40-year pro bono battle in which generations of Cravath lawyers since 1983 have represented African American and women workers in an employment discrimination case in Alabama.

The firm said the donations were funded through attorneys fees in the case, United States v. Jefferson County, in which a federal court in Alabama found gaping disparities in Black and female employment in police and fire departments in the state. The litigation, which dates back to the early 1970s, finally drew to a close in December.

Fisk University will receive a one-time gift of $3 million for building and infrastructure improvements. The rest of the money will be divided between the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, the Equal Justice Initiative, EJI’s Legacy Museum and the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, which first brought Cravath into the litigation.

"Fisk has a remarkable legacy as one of our country's great (historically black colleges and universities), and our relationship with the University dates back to its founding during Reconstruction," Faiza Saeed, Cravath's presiding partner, said in a statement. "We are proud to continue to support Fisk's mission and the promise of its diverse student body."

One of Fisk University's founders, Reverend Erastus Milo Cravath, is the father of Cravath name partner Paul Drennan Cravath, who died in 1940. The law firm has maintained a connection with Nashville's oldest university through other programs, including its Cravath Scholars Program, which provides scholarships and pre-law internships to Fisk students.

Jens Frederiksen, executive vice president at Fisk, said he's helped foster Cravath's partnerships over the past five years. He called the firm's latest gift "transformative."

"It's an old campus, so we get to update some things," Frederiksen said. "We get to create an experience that not only speaks to the historicity of the campus, but also to the innovative and forward-thinking piece of it. This funding will allow us to tackle some of these issues."