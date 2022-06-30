Critics assail Biden plan to nominate GOP abortion opponent to judgeship

Summary

June 30 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden is facing criticism from progressives after a Democratic lawmaker in Kentucky said that White House staff had informed him of plans to nominate a Republican lawyer opposed to abortion to a federal judgeship in the state.

Representative John Yarmuth late Wednesday said in a statement the potential nomination of Chad Meredith appeared to be part of "some larger deal on judicial nominations" between Biden and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

He said that was apparent given that there are not yet any open seats on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky for Biden to fill and vowed to oppose the nomination of Meredith, a former state solicitor general.

"I strongly oppose this deal and Meredith being nominated for the position," he said in a statement. "The last thing we need is another extremist on the bench."

Liberal legal groups like the American Constitution Society and Demand Justice expressed outrage about the news about Meredith, a Federalist Society member who defended Kentucky abortion restrictions on the state's behalf.

The news, first reported by the Courier-Journal in Louisville, came days after the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognized women's constitutional right to abortion.

"At this time when abortion rights are under assault, there's no deal worth cutting that would elevate another anti-abortion rights extremist to the federal courts," Demand Justice Executive Director Brian Fallon said in a statement.

It was unclear what, if any, deal Biden may have struck with McConnell. The White House had no comment. McConnell's representatives did not respond to requests for comment, nor did Meredith, now of counsel at Squire Patton Boggs.

Biden on Wednesday announced his 103rd and 104th circuit and district court nominees, including a pick for the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Renee Montgomery-Reeves.

While the Senate has confirmed 68 district and circuit court nominees, progressive activists have fretted that time is running out to confirm more before the midterms, when Democrats risk losing their narrow 50-50 control of the Senate.

John Collins, a law professor at George Washington University, said the White House could be seeking to avoid an en mass blockade of Biden's judicial nominees if Republicans retake the Senate.

He noted that during President Barack Obama's tenure, McConnell as Senate majority leader held judicial vacancies open, which Republican President Donald Trump was later able to fill once he was in office.

"I'm sure it won’t be limited to Meredith, either—it’ll probably be a package of red state nominees," he said.

