Crowell's D.C. landlord fights firm's $30 mln COVID rent-refund suit

(Reuters) - Law firm Crowell & Moring is not entitled to recover $30 million in rent refunds for its diminished use of its offices in Washington, D.C., during the COVID-19 pandemic, a landlord for the building told a District of Columbia Superior Court judge on Friday.

Lawyers for landlord The TREA 1001 Pennsylvania Avenue Trust said in a court filing that there was no provision in Crowell's lease — first signed in 1985 and later amended more than a dozen times — justifying the firm's claim it was entitled to rent abatement.

Crowell throughout the pandemic was able to use its more than 391,000 square-feet of building space near the White House, "even if fewer people actually did so," TREA's attorneys at Seyfarth Shaw said in court papers.

The landlord's filing was posted to the District of Columbia Superior Court docket on Monday.

A Crowell spokesperson declined to comment. Lawyers for the landlord did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Crowell's lawsuit, filed in March, marked a fresh clash between a law firm and its landlord over pandemic-era rent.

Firms, like other businesses, faced a series of local or state orders restricting public gatherings and placing limits on essential and non-essential work operations. In several instances, firms have sued and settled, or are preparing to head to trial.

In its complaint, Crowell asserted that its lease contained a provision for rent abatement in the event of a "material interference" inhibiting its use of its rented office space. It also said that local D.C. orders directed businesses "to take all reasonable measures to enable their employees to work from home."

Crowell said it paid TREA more than $30 million in rent between April 2020 and May 2021 but is entitled to a 98% abatement because office access "was reduced to less than 2% of the normal use and access" under the lease.

TREA said in its motion to dismiss the lawsuit that the lease's rent abatement provision is "expressly tied to specific events resulting from the loss of certain utilities."

The landlord said the "hard and often sympathetic realities of the pandemic did not change the simple fact that the terms of contracts remain enforceable."

An initial hearing in the case is set for June 9.

The case is Crowell & Moring v. The TREA 1001 Pennsylvania Avenue Trust, District of Columbia Superior Court, No. 2023-CAB-001531.

For Crowell: Keith Harrison and Toni Michelle Jackson of Crowell & Moring

For TREA: Rebecca Woods and Renée Appel of Seyfarth Shaw

