Cyberstalking trial begins against ex-K&L Gates partner in New York

(Reuters) - A federal trial kicked off in Manhattan Tuesday in the criminal prosecution of Willie Dennis, a former corporate lawyer at K&L Gates who is charged with cyberstalking his law firm partners and other colleagues.

Dennis was indicted in November on four counts of cyberstalking after prosecutors said he sent thousands of harassing, threatening and intimidating emails and text messages to partners and others at the firm as part of a cyberstalking campaign that began in 2018.

Dennis, who is Black, has argued that he was wrongly fired in May 2019 for raising concerns about how K&L Gates allegedly discriminated against him and others on the basis of their race and gender. He sued the firm for racial discrimination and retaliation in November 2020 in Manhattan federal court.

Dennis' harassment led one person to abandon New York for another state, while another upgraded their home security system and changed parking locations out of fear for their safety, prosecutors allege.

Prosecutors were due to deliver their opening statement to the jury Tuesday afternoon. Dennis, who is representing himself, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. He has pleaded not guilty to the cyberstalking charges.

A spokesperson for the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office declined to comment.

In the run-up to the start of Tuesday's trial, Dennis tried to subpoena K&L Gates chairman Michael Caccese and labor practice leader Rosemary Alito, among others, but U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff quashed those subpoenas last week.

K&L Gates has denied Dennis' bias allegations in public statements and in court, accusing him of perpetuating a "nearly two-year campaign of relentless harassment targeting the firm and its partners."

The law firm successfully petitioned U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil to halt Dennis' federal discrimination lawsuit while the two sides arbitrate their dispute. K&L Gates told Vyskocil last month that the arbitration had been paused pending the outcome of Dennis' criminal trial.

Last month, Dennis fired two attorneys who were appointed as standby counsel in his criminal case.

The case is USA v. Dennis, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, 1:20-cr-00623.

For Willie Dennis: Willie Dennis

For USA: Sarah Kushner, Kimberly Ravener, Marguerite Colson and Stephanie Simon of the U.S. attorney's office

