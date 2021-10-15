D.C. Circuit to resume in-person arguments in December

The United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in Washington. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Friday said it planned to resume holding in-person oral arguments on Dec. 1, taking a step toward resuming normal operations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The court, often regarded as the most important appellate tribunal after the U.S. Supreme Court because of the high-volume of challenges it hears to laws and regulations, had like much of the judiciary shifted to remote arguments during the pandemic.

In a public notice, the D.C. Circuit said its plans to resume in-person arguments are subject to any change in conditions and public health guidance. Any arguments before Dec. 1 will continue to be conducted virtually through Zoom.

The announcement made the D.C. Circuit the latest federal appellate court to move toward resuming in-person arguments after being forced to go virtual starting in March 2020 as the pandemic took hold.

The New York-based 2nd Circuit and the patent-heavy Federal Circuit in D.C. in August both said they would resume in-person arguments. The Cincinnati-based 6th Circuit last week said it would have in-person arguments in all cases this month and in December.

Other circuits have taken a mixed, case-by-case approach, while the Richmond, Virginia-based 4th Circuit and the San Francisco-based 9th Circuit continue to conduct all arguments remotely.

At least four of the circuits – the 7th, 10th, 11th, and Federal Circuit – have also adopted some type of vaccination requirement for some combination of employees, lawyers and visitors appearing for arguments.

