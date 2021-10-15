Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
D.C. Circuit to resume in-person arguments in December

By
2 minute read

The United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in Washington. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Friday said it planned to resume holding in-person oral arguments on Dec. 1, taking a step toward resuming normal operations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The court, often regarded as the most important appellate tribunal after the U.S. Supreme Court because of the high-volume of challenges it hears to laws and regulations, had like much of the judiciary shifted to remote arguments during the pandemic.

In a public notice, the D.C. Circuit said its plans to resume in-person arguments are subject to any change in conditions and public health guidance. Any arguments before Dec. 1 will continue to be conducted virtually through Zoom.

The announcement made the D.C. Circuit the latest federal appellate court to move toward resuming in-person arguments after being forced to go virtual starting in March 2020 as the pandemic took hold.

The New York-based 2nd Circuit and the patent-heavy Federal Circuit in D.C. in August both said they would resume in-person arguments. The Cincinnati-based 6th Circuit last week said it would have in-person arguments in all cases this month and in December.

Other circuits have taken a mixed, case-by-case approach, while the Richmond, Virginia-based 4th Circuit and the San Francisco-based 9th Circuit continue to conduct all arguments remotely.

At least four of the circuits – the 7th, 10th, 11th, and Federal Circuit – have also adopted some type of vaccination requirement for some combination of employees, lawyers and visitors appearing for arguments.

Nate Raymond reports on the federal judiciary and litigation. He can be reached at nate.raymond@thomsonreuters.com.

