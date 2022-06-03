D.C. Circuit's Rogers to take senior status, giving Biden new vacancy

The entrance of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary D.C. Circuit's Judge Judith Rogers to take senior status Sept. 1

Biden has nominated three judges so far to D.C. Circuit

(Reuters) - U.S. Circuit Judge Judith Rogers plans to step down from active service on the influential federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., giving President Joe Biden a vacancy to fill on a key court seen by many as second in importance only to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Rogers, an appointee of former Democratic President Bill Clinton, plans to assume senior status on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Sept. 1, the federal judiciary disclosed on Friday.

Senior status is a form of semi-retirement for judges over the age of 65 who have completed at least 15 years on the federal bench. Presidents may name new full-time judges to fill those judges' seats.

Rogers, 82, declined to comment.

The D.C. Circuit's prominence is due to a docket filled with cases concerning government decisions and regulations. Three current U.S. Supreme Court justices served on it, as did U.S. Supreme Court-designate Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Rogers' decision to take senior status came a week after Biden announced his latest nominee to the D.C. Circuit, Florence Pan, who would succeed Jackson, who is confirmed to succeed liberal Justice Stephen Breyer after he retires at this term's end.

Jackson herself was nominated by Biden to the D.C. Circuit last year. Another of his D.C. Circuit nominees, U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs, advanced through the Senate Judiciary Committee on a bipartisan vote last week.

Rogers joined the D.C. Circuit in 1994 after serving on the District of Columbia Court of Appeals, the highest court for the District of Columbia, for 11 years, including as its chief judge from 1988 to 1994.

She became the fourth woman to ever serve on the D.C. Circuit and was confirmed to fill a seat that had been vacated by now-U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Her recent notable opinions include one for the majority in the D.C. Circuit's 7-2 decision in August 2020 rejecting a bid by then-President Donald Trump's administration to block a Democratic-led congressional panel's subpoena for testimony from former White House Counsel Don McGahn.

She dissented a month earlier when a 2-1 panel upheld regulations the Trump administration adopted that allowed for the expanded sale of short-term health insurance policies that do not meet coverage requirements of the Affordable Care Act.

In December 2020, Rogers wrote for a 3-0 panel that rejected challenges from the vaping industry to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s decision to regulate e-cigarettes as tobacco products.

