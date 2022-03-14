D.C. lawyer admonished for neglecting client amid crush of COVID-19 work

Summary Head of Paley Rothman's employment practice did not contest ethics claim

Underlying client matter involved a workplace dispute with the IMF

(Reuters) - A practice leader at the small law firm Paley Rothman was admonished by Washington, D.C., attorney conduct regulators for neglecting a client in 2020 amid a broader flood of matters tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a public notice released on Monday.

James Hammerschmidt, co-president of the Washington, D.C.-area firm and head of its employment practice, did not contest an ethics claim that he failed to act with due diligence in advising a client amid their workplace dispute with the International Monetary Fund.

Informal admonition is the least severe sanction a lawyer can face in Washington, D.C., for violating a rule governing attorney conduct.

Hammerschmidt did not immediately return messages on Monday seeking comment. The head of the D.C. office of attorney discipline, Hamilton Fox III, declined to comment.

In the matter at the heart of the admonition, Hammerschmidt was hired in January 2020 to represent an unidentified client involved in an employment dispute with the International Monetary Fund.

The client had worked both at the IMF and World Bank in 2015 and 2016 without disclosing the simultaneous employment, according to the bar counsel's public admonishment notice.

The IMF had imposed a monetary penalty for an alleged violation of rules and policies, and the employee disputed the organization's investigative findings and the sanction, the D.C. bar disciplinary counsel said.

Fox's office said Hammerschmidt did not follow up with his client on certain legal-service tasks as part of the paid representation. The admonishment said Hammerschmidt between March and October of 2020 "failed to provide updates, advise him about the obstacles you faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic or refer him to new counsel."

Hammerschmidt told the disciplinary office that his employment practice at Paley Rothman was consumed by COVID-19 related issues.

The bar's admonition does not identify the scope of that work, but generally labor and employment practices faced a wave of client demands in 2020 as companies grappled with questions about remote work and employee health and safety.

The disciplinary office credited Hammerschmidt, a bar member since 1995, for his cooperation and his acceptance of responsibility. Hammerschmidt refunded fees that the client had paid, according to the admonition.

The case is In re James R. Hammerschmidt, Disciplinary Docket No. 2021-D195.

