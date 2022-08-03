Death threats alone can support asylum bid, appeals court rules

A child walks past a graffiti of the Mara 18 gang at the gang-infested 14 de Marzo neighbourhood in Tegucigalpa May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday said death threats an El Salvadoran woman received from members of a criminal gang were enough to support her bid for asylum, rebuking a federal immigration board that rejected her application because the threats "never came to fruition."

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived an asylum application by Zoila Sorto-Guzman and her young son, saying the U.S. Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA) ignored several similar rulings by the Virginia-based appeals court over the past two decades.

Sorto-Guzman, who is 23, says members of the Mara 18 gang beat and attempted to sexually assault her and broke into her home carrying guns because of her religious practice. They threatened to kill her after she filed a police report in 2016, prompting her to flee to the U.S., according to the decision.

Immigrants must establish that they faced persecution in their home countries in order to qualify for asylum. The 4th Circuit rejected the government's argument that death threats unaccompanied by physical abuse or torture can never constitute persecution.

Discounting credible death threats "would not only defy our precedent but would also create an untenable standard for asylum seekers," Circuit Judge Henry Floyd wrote.

The U.S. Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither did a lawyer for Sorto-Guzman.

The 4th Circuit said Sorto-Guzman is entitled to a presumption that she faced persecution, and remanded the case to the BIA to determine whether DOJ can rebut it.

Other courts including the 3rd, 6th and 7th Circuits have held that threats can amount to persecution even in the absence of physical abuse.

The panel included Floyd and Circuit Judges Robert King and James Wynn.

The case is Sorto-Guzman v. Merrick Garland, 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-1762.

For Sorto-Guzman: Jeremy McKinney of McKinney Immigration Law

For the government: Paul Fiorino of the U.S. Department of Justice

