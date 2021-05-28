Delaware court rules private equity firm can't ditch $550 million deal

A gavel and a block is pictured at the George Glazer Gallery antique store in this illustration picture taken in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/Illustration

(Reuters) - Delaware Chancery Court has handed a win to the seller in a $550 million dispute over an agreement to acquire a cake decoration supplier in the early days of the pandemic, saying a dip in sales did not give the buyer reason to renege.

In one of her last rulings as a Vice Chancellor, incoming Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick on Friday ordered private equity firm Kohlberg & Company to close on its March 2020 acquisition of Decopac Holdings from another private equity firm Snow Phipps Group, represented by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, calling the ruling "a victory for deal certainty."

With Chancellor Andre Bouchard retiring effective on Friday, McCormick will soon become the first woman to lead the court that handles some of the nation's largest corporate disputes.

McCormick found that Kohlberg, represented by Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, had not proved at a five-day trial in January that a downturn in Decopac's sales in March 2020 could have been expected at the time to turn into a material adverse effect, which would have let it back out of the deal under the terms of the contract.

By the end of 2020, the company's revenue had declined by only 14% year over year, close to the 11% its management had predicted in late March 2020, according to the ruling.

"Perhaps there is a greater need to celebrate the milestones of life amidst the tragedy of a pandemic. Or perhaps humans simply have an insatiable desire for decorated cakes," McCormick mused.

Quinn Emanuel partner Andrew Rossman, who represents Snow Phipps, said on Friday his team is "extremely gratified by the court's comprehensive decision awarding Snow Phipps specific performance." Andrew Gordon of Paul Weiss did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Kohlberg had agreed on March 6, 2020, to buy Minnesota-based Decopac, which sells cake decorating supplies to grocery stores for use in their in-store bakeries. About a week later, the first death from COVID-19 was reported in the United States.

In April 2020, Kohlberg sought to terminate the agreement, saying it had not been able to secure debt financing for the deal and claiming a breach of the material adverse effect clause. Snow Phipps subsequently sued for breach of contract.

McCormick wrote in her decision on Friday that in addition to there being no reasonable expectation of a material adverse effect, Snow Phipps had proved the temporary sales dip was related to stay home orders issued in the U.S. amid the pandemic, and was therefore covered by a carveout for adverse effects caused by government orders. Kohlberg also had not shown Decopac's downturn was worse than that experienced by similar businesses, she wrote.

Snow Phipps had asked for an additional "pandemic" carveout to the material adverse effect clause during negotiations, but Kohlberg did not agree, according to the ruling.

McCormick rejected Kohlberg's argument that the sellers had therefore assumed all risk from the pandemic, pointing to trial testimony from Kohlberg's deals attorney, Julie Martinelli of Paul Weiss, who said she viewed the pandemic as covered by another carveout for general economic downturns.

Snow Phipps had also proved that Kohlberg had breached the contract by not using reasonable best efforts to secure financing, the judge said.

The case is Snow Phipps Group et al. v. KCake Acquisition Inc et al., Delaware Court of Chancery, No. 2020-0282.

For Snow Phipps Group and Decopac Holdings Inc: Michael Barlow and Eliezer Feinstein of Abrams & Bayliss and Andrew Rossman, Silpa Maruri, Sascha Rand, Owen Roberts and Jonathan Feder of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

For KCake Acquisition Inc and Kohlberg: William Lafferty, Thomas Briggs Jr., Daniel Menken, of Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell, Daniel Mason, Andrew Gordon, Eric Stone, Alexia Korberg, Adam Bernstein, and Nina Kovalenko of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison