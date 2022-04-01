Deliberate infection trial finds COVID symptoms don't indicate viral shedding

A 3D-printed coronavirus model is seen in front of the words coronavirus disease on display in this illustration taken March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

(Reuters) - The world's first human challenge trial in which volunteers were deliberately exposed to the coronavirus has found that symptoms had no effect on how likely an infected person is to pass the virus on to others.

The findings underscore the difficulty of preventing community infections as the Word Health Organization (WHO) warns of a rise in cases.

The research project, run by Open Orphan with Imperial College, London, showed that among the 18 participants who caught COVID-19, the severity of symptoms, or whether they developed symptoms at all, had nothing to do with the viral load in their airways.

The viral load, which does correlate with tendency to shed the virus and likelihood of transmission, was measured by two methods known as focus-forming assay (FFA) and quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR).

"There was no correlation between the amount of viral shedding by qPCR or FFA and symptom score," the researchers said in paper published online by Nature Medicine.

"With virus present at significantly higher titers in the nose than the throat, these data provide clear evidence that emphasizes the critical importance of wearing face coverings over the nose as well as the mouth," the study team writes.

"Furthermore, our data clearly show that SARS-CoV-2 viral shedding occurs at high levels irrespective of symptom severity, thus explaining the high transmissibility of this infection and emphasizing that symptom severity cannot be considered a surrogate for transmission risk in this disease."

The Imperial trial exposed 36 healthy young adults without a history of infection or vaccination to the original SARS-CoV-2 strain of the virus and monitored them in a quarantined setting.

Since two volunteers were found to have had antibodies against the virus after all, they were excluded from the analysis. Slightly more than half of them contracted the virus.

No serious adverse events occurred, and the human challenge study model was shown to be safe and well tolerated in healthy young adults, the research team had said earlier this year.

SOURCE: https://go.nature.com/3NHuGD4 Nature Medicine, online April 1, 2022.

