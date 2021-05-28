Delta legal chief took $1.4 mln pay cut as pandemic slammed travel

Delta Air Lines planes are parked at their gates at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - Delta Airlines Inc chief legal officer Peter Carter's total compensation decreased by more than $1.4 million from 2019 to 2020, as the pandemic pummeled travel and prompted government aid to airline companies with strings attached, a regulatory filing shows.

Carter's total compensation was more than $5 million in 2019 but fell to about $3.6 million in 2020, Delta disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. The bulk of his 2020 compensation came in the form of stock and option awards.

His salary dropped 37.5% year-over-year to $343,750 in 2020. He received no non-equity incentive compensation, a post-Dodd Frank form of cash pay, in 2020 compared to nearly $1.3 million in 2019, the filing showed.

None of Delta's other named executive officers received non-equity incentive plan compensation in 2020 either, because no payouts were made to the company's frontline employees under its employee profit sharing program, it said in the filing. In general, public U.S. companies must disclose the pay of their chief executive and financial officers and their three other highest-paid officers.

Delta was also required to limit executive compensation in 2020 because it agreed to receive billions of dollars in government aid through a federal program aimed at keeping businesses afloat during the pandemic.

In January, Delta reported a $12.4 billion loss – its first since 2009 – on operating revenue of $17 billion for its fiscal year 2020. It had recorded a $4.8 billion profit a year earlier.

The coronavirus pandemic prompted widespread travel restrictions in 2020 and halted plans to fly.

Recent disclosures by Delta competitors United Airlines and American Airlines did not include compensation details for their top lawyers, but both United and American reported that they decreased compensation for their chief executive officers between 2019 and 2020.

Carter has served as Delta's executive vice president, chief legal officer and corporate secretary since July 2015, according to the company's website. Before that he was a partner a law firm Dorsey & Whitney and chaired its policy committee and its securities litigation and enforcement practice group.

Carter and a representative for Delta did not immediately provide comment on his 2020 compensation.