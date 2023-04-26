Democratic bill would combat 'judge shopping' and keep national cases in D.C.

Summary Democrat Mazie Hirono's bill would route more cases to D.C. federal court

April 26 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono on Wednesday introduced a bill that would require legal challenges affecting national laws and policies to be filed in Washington, D.C., federal court.

The Hawaii senator proposed the bill after several lawsuits challenging Biden administration decisions were filed before conservative judges outside of Washington, prompting complaints that plaintiffs are "shopping" for sympathetic courts.

"Activist plaintiffs should not be able to hand-pick individual judges to set nationwide policy, which is why it’s critical we address the issue of judge shopping in our federal courts," said Hirono, a member of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee.

Spokespeople for the judiciary had no immediate comment.

The Amarillo, Texas courthouse of U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, who this month suspended access to the abortion pill mifepristone, has become a go-to destination for some conservative cases. The U.S. Supreme Court has allowed mifepristone to be accessed while that litigation is pending.

Kacsmaryk, appointed to the bench by former President Donald Trump, last month declined to transfer out of his court a separate challenge by Republican states to a Biden administration rule allowing socially conscious investing by retirement plans.

Hirono's legislation would channel such cases to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. The court currently features a majority of active judges appointed by former President Barack Obama or President Joe Biden. Four of the court's judges were appointed by Trump.

The Biden administration has accused Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton of judge shopping, including in a lawsuit challenging the legality of last year's $1.7 trillion federal government funding law.

Paxton's office is fighting an effort to transfer the case from Trump appointee U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix's court in Lubbock, Texas, to either Washington or the federal courthouse in Austin, the state's capital. Hendrix has not yet ruled on the motion.











