Dentons claims new ammo from Supreme Court in bitter fight with ex-partner

(Reuters) - Deep into a multi-jurisdictional fight with an ex-partner over a big-dollar contingency fee, international law firm Dentons told a California appellate court last week that a U.S. Supreme Court’s month-old ruling dooms its ex-partner’s attempt to evade key provisions in his partnership agreement.

In the new filing, Dentons’ counsel at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher argued that Viking River Cruises Inc v. Moriana — in which the Supreme Court held that employers can require workers to arbitrate individual claims under California’s Private Attorneys General Act — adds to a long line of cases in which the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned California state court rulings that vitiated arbitration provisions on the basis that California cannot create “needless conflict” with the Federal Arbitration Act.

But ex-Dentons partner Jinshu Zhang contested his former firm’s insistence on the significance of Viking River precedent in his July 8 filing at the appeals court. Viking River, according to Zhang counsel Daniel Csillag of Murphy Rosen is, in fact, irrelevant to the case before the state appellate judges.

“Mr. Zhang’s petition is not about arbitrability or about the enforceability of any purported arbitration clauses, which, procedurally, distinguishes our case form every case Dentons cites,” Csillag told me via email. “The FAA and Viking River are non-issues.”

How can the two sides disagree so diametrically about whether the Supreme Court’s latest arbitration precedent even matters in their appellate litigation? The answer to that question is a tale of profound procedural complexity that has already involved an emergency arbitration in New York, litigation in Manhattan state court to confirm the arbitrator’s rulings, competing litigation in California over whether Zhang was actually an employee of the firm, a failed appeal by Zhang and an 11th-hour revival by the California Supreme Court.

Stick with me: This is a bumpy but fascinating ride.

The story begins in 2018, when Zhang, a Los Angeles partner, landed an assignment for a client based in China. Dentons successfully represented the client in the enforcement of an arbitration award, securing a multimillion-dollar contingency fee for the firm.

Zhang and Dentons offer radically different accounts of what happened next. Zhang contends that certain partners engaged in chicanery to squeeze him out of his fair share of the contingency fee. He said that when he reported the impropriety to Dentons' management, he was fired.

The firm, meanwhile, alleges that Zhang was terminated when he attempted to negotiate a secret deal with the client after Dentons rebuffed his initial demand for the lion’s share of the contingency fee. In Dentons' telling, Zhang is the only villain.

Dentons initiated an emergency arbitration proceeding right after Zhang was fired in 2021, seeking to assure collection of the fee and to preserve client confidentiality. Zhang initially participated in the emergency arbitration but then informed the firm that he did not accept the arbitrator’s jurisdiction over their fight.

Instead, he filed a lawsuit in California state court that requested, among other things, a declaration that two clauses in the Dentons’ partnership agreement — the mandatory arbitration and delegation provisions — were unenforceable. Zhang asked the California court to halt the emergency arbitration.

Zhang eventually argued in the California case that because he was an employee of Dentons, his claims were required to be heard in California under a state law mandating California’s jurisdiction for employment claims by California workers. Dentons, as you would expect, countered that Zhang was not an employee but an equity partner who called his own shots at the firm.

Furious bicoastal litigation ensued. When the dust had settled, Dentons had won a ruling from a New York State Supreme Court judge enforcing the initial awards by the emergency arbitrator and a ruling from a Los Angeles Superior Court judge that stayed Zhang’s suit contesting the arbitration and New York litigation.

Notably, the California judge held that he could not decide whether Zhang was a Dentons employee because Zhang's partnership agreement included a provision delegating all disputes to arbitration. The California judge also said that under the agreement’s forum selection provision, New York was the right court to decide whether to compel arbitration.

Zhang challenged the California court’s ruling at the 2nd Appellate District. His petition presented what he described as a novel issue: Can an employer circumvent the state statute mandating California’s jurisdiction for employment claims by California employees by rushing to court in another state to compel arbitration? If so, Zhang said, the courts had provided “a road map for unscrupulous employers” to evade California law.

The 2nd District denied Zhang’s petition last November in a brief order. But Zhang appealed to the California Supreme Court. Last February, the state justices revived his petition, calling on the intermediate appeals court to order Dentons to defend the lower court’s decision.

In its response, Dentons blasted Zhang’s “jurisdictional gymnastics,” insisting that this case is simple: The ex-partner signed an agreement that mandated arbitration and designated New York as the jurisdiction to resolve disputes. Zhang is free to present the arbitrator with arguments that he was an employee and therefore entitled to California jurisdiction, Dentons said, but there is no question that New York courts have the authority to order Zhang to arbitrate the question. To hold otherwise, Dentons said, would create a conflict between California’s venue statute for employees’ claims and the Federal Arbitration Act.

That framing brings me (at last!) to last week’s briefs on the implications of Viking River precedent for Zhang’s appeal. Dentons said the ruling highlights its warnings about federal law’s preemption of the state statute. Zhang countered that the appellate case isn’t even about arbitration but about California courts' authority to decide threshold questions on whether employees are covered by the statute mandating California jurisdiction for their claims.

The crazy thing is that the resolution of this hard-fought appellate proceeding won’t even address the merits of the dispute. At most, it will determine whether a court or an arbitrator is empowered to decide whether Zhang is an employee and whether he can be compelled to arbitrate. It will probably be years until Dentons and its ex-partner stop fighting.

There are, in other words, more twists to come along this bumpy road.

