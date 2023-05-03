Deputy to NY attorney general James wins Senate confirmation to Brooklyn court

Summary

(Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Wednesday narrowly confirmed a top lawyer in New York Attorney General Letitia James' office to the Brooklyn federal court.

Orelia Eleta Merchant won lifetime appointment to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York by a 51-48 vote. Sen. Lindsey Graham, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, was the sole member of his party to vote for Merchant.

The vote underscores the Democrats' tight margin as Sen. Dianne Feinstein remains absent from Washington for health-related reasons, reducing the party's majority in the Senate to 50. Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer said Wednesday that he hopes Feinstein, 89, can return next week.

Merchant was most recently part of the leadership team in the New York attorney general's office, where she led the division of state counsel as chief deputy.

In written questions, Graham asked Merchant about statements James made about former President Donald Trump, who is being sued by James' office. The nominee said she was not familiar with James' comments, but that as a judge she "would not prejudge any litigant who came before me."

Earlier, Merchant worked in the U.S. attorney's office for the Eastern District of New York first in the civil division and later as an executive assistant U.S. attorney, a role in which she advised the U.S. attorney and represented the office in meetings on significant cases.

The Biden White House earlier on Wednesday announced four more judicial nominees, including for the federal trial court in Washington.

The Senate is expected to vote later on Wednesday on the nominations of Wesley Hsu to the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California and LaShonda Hunt for the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.











